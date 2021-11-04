National Football League FOX Bet Super 6: Five winners walk away with Terry's Stack the Cash money 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Halloween ended up being eerily lucky for five football fans who played FOX Bet's free-to-play Super 6 Stack the Cash game.

The Week 8 jackpot grew to a whopping $313,794, and this grand prize will be split evenly between our five winners.

This past Sunday’s FOX Bet Super 6 Stack the Cash started at $100,000. From Ohio to Georgia, Texas to Maryland, people across the country got in on the action and helped grow the pot. The more people that entered the contest, the higher the prize money.

Every week, contestants have an opportunity to play to win Terry Bradshaw's money.

So who were last week's big winners?

We spoke with two of them to find out what it's like to win.

Trenton Curlis from Cincinnati, Ohio, told us that when he opened the app and realized he had scored perfect picks, he was in shock.

"I showed my wife Caitlyn, and I told her we'd won $62,000," Trenton said. "She didn't believe me. It still feels like a dream."

Trenton of Cincinnati, Ohio is a Week 8 Super 6 Stack the Cash winner

The FOX Bet Super 6 app launched in September 2019, but the landscape worker from Ohio has only been playing for two months. He said he decided to download the app because "it was free, and it seemed so easy to play."

His wife Caitlyn — who, like him, is a Cincinnati Bengals fan — is his secret weapon in making his weekly picks.

"I play Stack the Cash against a friend of mine," the twenty-eight-year-old said. "Sometimes he's ahead of me, but usually, I'm ahead of him. And yeah, I'm a Bengals fan, but since I don't know all the teams, I always ask my wife what she thinks of my picks when I play."

The couple is expecting their first child, so in addition to saving their winnings for a down payment on a house, they're using the prize money to help them plan for their growing family.

Winner Trenton and wife Caitlyn

"I'm self-employed, so taking maternity leave was going to be crazy," Caitlyn said. "Now, we don't have to worry as much, and we can upgrade both our cars and make sure that we have something suitable for a child."

The next winner we spoke with was Luis Laboy from Hinesville, Georgia.

The sixty-one-year-old car dealership general manager says he is a Las Vegas Raiders-turned-Philadelphia Eagles fan whose love for and knowledge of football helps make playing Stack the Cash easy.

"For me, picking which team is going to win is pretty simple. The problem that I have is picking by how much," Laboy stated.

The married grandfather of thirteen also said that playing Stack the Cash has given him a new, exciting perspective of sports because playing on the app helps him keep up with what's going on across different leagues.

"I was even playing during the World Series earlier this week," he said. "I had the Atlanta Braves winning by four runs, but when I realized they were going to win by at least five runs, I knew I was out."

A jackpot prize is awarded if a winner gets all six picks correct. With an average of one million entries each week for the NFL Sunday Challenge contest, Stack the Cash gives football fans like Luis a chance to win prize money that can change their lives.

"I work in the car industry, and it has been hit really hard because of COVID-19 and because of the world-wide chip shortage," the dealership general manager explained. "My income has decreased by about sixty percent, so I'm going to use my winnings, and I'm going to make sure my grandkids have a really special Christmas."

When I asked Luis what his favorite thing about playing Stack the Cash was, he had this to say.

"Other than winning big, I like that it keeps me really, really focused on the games that are going on from NFL to the NBA," the long-time Los Angeles Lakers fan added. "Playing Stack the Cash makes my watching experience as a fan that much better."



