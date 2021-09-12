National Football League FOX Bet Super 6 – How to download, play and win Terry's money 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The only thing better than watching your favorite sporting events is winning loads of cash absolutely for free while you're doing it with FOX Bet Super 6.

Chances are that by now, you've heard about the completely free-to-play game that gets you into the action and gives you a chance to win thousands – and sometimes millions – of dollars each and every week.

But just what is Super 6? And how do you play?

For those who haven't dived into the pool quite yet, we're here to help. Here's everything you need to know about FOX Bet Super 6.

1. What is FOX Bet Super 6?

We're glad you asked! FOX Bet Super 6 is a free-to-play game in which you are asked to answer six questions about a given event – an NFL weekend, an MLB game, a NASCAR race, and sometimes, even quizzes about pop culture and current events!

Each question gives the player multiple options. For example, if you're playing the $1 million NFL contest (which we definitely recommend!), you'll be asked to pick which team will win and by how many points in six games from the NFL's Sunday schedule.

If you get all six questions right, congratulations! You're a grand-prize winner.

Previous contests have given away millions of dollars in cash as well as some pretty awesome prizes, like a brand new Ford truck and a Camping World RV, and this NFL season is kicking off with a $1 million jackpot!

2. So it's not gambling?

It's not! FOX Bet Super 6 is always free to play, with real-money prizes for the winners. All you have to do is correctly predict how an event will play out.

It might sound too good to be true, but we promise you, it's absolutely true! Just ask previous winners like Paula Hotchkiss, who won $100,000 of Terry Bradshaw's money, then received a warm congratulations from the Hall of Famer himself!

Terry Bradshaw congratulates Super 6 winner Paula Hotchkiss.

3. Sounds like fun! How do I play?

It's simple! Just click on this link here on your cell phone or mobile device (or search for "FOX Super 6" on your respective app store), install the FOX Bet Super 6 app, and get to playing immediately.

There's almost always another Super 6 contest right around the corner, with real money up for grabs that you can win!

4. OK, so I get that it's not gambling – but it sounds like it's kind of similar, right?

While FOX Bet Super 6 is not gambling, keen-eyed fans will notice it does emulate the experience of picking against the spread on an NFL Sunday or trying to figure out which driver might pull off an upset in a NASCAR race.

Let's take football, for example. You might have heard people talking about the "point spread" before. Well, all a point spread actually represents is how many points the favored team will win by. That's it! If the point spread is 3, sports gamblers are predicting whether they think the better team will win by more than 3 points. If so, they bet on the favorite. If not, they bet on the underdog.

Super 6 takes that gambling vernacular out of the equation and streamlines the questions for you, no matter how familiar or unfamiliar you are with betting. With Super 6, you're merely predicting how many points you think a certain team will win by – but you can easily see the similarities.

5. What are the prizes?

The prizes vary from week to week and contest to contest, but the start of the 2021 NFL season offers you a chance at one of the biggest jackpots in FOX Bet Super 6 history: a cool $1 million of Terry's money.

Smaller sporting events have smaller prizes, but even those still total into the thousands, tens of thousands, and sometimes, hundreds of thousands of dollars, as well as the aforementioned prizes like a Ford truck or Camping World RV.

6. Anything else I should know?

If you've played Super 6 before, make sure you update your app! The FOX Bet Super 6 product is new and improved for this football season, with a redesigned lobby, a scores page featuring odds for the top games in sports, the ability to filter between contests you've entered and those you haven't, the ability to compete against your friends and much more!

It's all in the FOX Bet Super 6 app! Download and start playing today.

