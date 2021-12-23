National Football League FOX Bet Super 6: 49ers vs. Titans picks to win $25,000 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

It feels like Week 15 just ended.

But after a wild and trying week, the leadoff act for Christmas weekend is something nothing short of remarkable. After all, it isn’t exactly hard to imagine both the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans getting hot in the NFL playoffs and meeting in Los Angeles in mid-February for Super Bowl LVI.

The 49ers have won five of the past six and grabbed the pole position for one of the final two NFC wild card spots. Meanwhile, the Titans keep on being mystifying, losing three of five, including a puzzling 19-10 collapse at Pittsburgh last week that knocked them out of a chance to grab the top seed in the AFC.

So there’s a lot riding on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium (8:15 p.m., NFL Network). And you could take home $25,000 on 49ers versus Titans by playing FOX Bet Super 6. Just answer all six questions correctly about how Thursday's game will play out, and you could win Terry Bradshaw’s money.

It’s easy and always absolutely free! All you have to do is download the FOX Bet Super 6 app to your phone (if you haven't already) and enter the contest before kickoff. And to help you cash in, here are the six questions for Thursday night's game, as well as some quick thoughts and predictions.

How many total touchdowns will there be in the game?

0-3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8-plus

The 49ers have been sneaky good offensively this year, scoring 43 touchdowns this season while the Titans have 39 touchdowns. Both of those marks are in the top half of the league. While games at this time of the year tend to be closer- especially in colder markets like Nashville can be- expect some serious scoring. Prediction: 7

Which team will have the highest kick return average and what will that average be?

49ers, Titans or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 26-plus yards

The Titans are the fifth worst in kickoff returns in the league at 18.6 yards per return. The 49ers are only one step ahead of them at 19.2. In other words, this could be a low number. Prediction: Titans, 19

Which team will have the highest punt average and what will that average be?

49ers, Titans or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 50-plus yards

San Francisco has a clear advantage in this category, averaging 46 yards a punt; the Titans are at 43.7. Mike Vrabel’s team has not been good at burying teams inside the 20 — having the third-worst mark of any team in the league. Prediction: 49ers, 47 yards

Which team will have the longest field goal and how long will it be?

49ers, Titans or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 54-plus yards

Two old and true veterans, with Randy Bullock of the Titans going 22-for-27 on field goals and 7-for-11 from 40 plus. Then, there’s Robbie Gould, who is 14-of-17 on field goals and 8-of-11 from 50-plus. Don’t expect anything super long, however, because field goals are not likely to win this one. Prediction: Titans, 46-47

Which team will have the most solo tackles and what will they have?

49ers, Titans or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 46-plus

The Titans have the second-most solo tackles of any team in the NFL, trailing only the Ravens in that category. Part of the reason they are so good is they are able to just stand you up and drag you down, preventing the big breakout. Expect that again on Thursday night. Prediction: Titans, 43

Who wins and by how many points?

49ers, Titans or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 17+ yards

San Francisco is in a more desperate situation — after all, there are realistically two spots in the NFC playoffs left for the 49ers if you assume Arizona and the Rams will get one of the wild cards. With the field of Vikings, Eagles and Saints still there in the rear-view, the Niners can’t afford a slip-up.

And yet, Tennessee’s a better team overall, even without Derrick Henry, and they desperately need to keep pressure on the Patriots and Chiefs for home field. Take the better team at home. Prediction: Titans, 7-8

