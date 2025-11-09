National Football League
Former Longtime NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue Dies at 84

Updated Nov. 9, 2025 1:09 p.m. ET

Paul Tagliabue, who helped bring labor peace and riches to the NFL during his 17 years as commissioner, died Sunday from heart failure at 84 years old.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Tagliabue’s family informed the league of his death in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Tagliabue, who had developed Parkinson’s disease, was commissioner from 1989, when he succeeded Pete Rozelle, to 2006. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of a special centennial class in 2020.

Tagliabue oversaw a myriad of new stadiums and negotiated television contracts that added billions of dollars to the league's bank account. Under him, there were no labor stoppages.

During his time, Los Angeles lost two teams and Cleveland another, migrating to Baltimore before being replaced by an expansion franchise.

Tagliabue implemented a policy on substance abuse that was considered the strongest in all major sports but was criticized for not taking stronger action on concussions. 

He also established the "Rooney Rule" in which all teams with coaching vacancies must interview minority candidates. It has since been expanded to include front-office and league executive positions.

He is survived by his wife Chandler, son Drew, and daughter Emily.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

