National Football League Former Lions, Dolphins Star Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh Officially Retires Updated Jul. 12, 2025 2:21 p.m. ET

Former three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh — one of the best players to put on a Detroit Lions uniform and line up on a defensive front in NFL history — has called it a career.

Suh announced that he's officially retiring on social media on Saturday morning. He explained how his father told him that it was "time to let football go" and that it was "time for the next chapter" prior to his death on July 12, 2024.

Suh spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Lions (2010-14), earning each of his three All-Pro honors and four of his five Pro Bowl nods in Detroit. He then spent the next three seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2015-17), followed by one season with the Los Angeles Rams (2018), three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019-21) and one season with the Philadelphia Eagles (2022). His 2022 campaign with the Eagles was the last time that Suh appeared in an NFL game.

Suh is part of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and won Super Bowl LV with the Bucs.

Prior to the NFL, Suh was a standout defensive tackle at Nebraska, with whom he was a finalist for the 2009 Heisman Trophy Award. Suh was selected by Detroit with the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Despite playing just five seasons with the Lions, Suh is 16th in franchise history with 36.0 sacks. For his career, the 6-foot-4, 307-pound agile defensive lineman racked up 71.5 sacks and 600 combined tackles.

