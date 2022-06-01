National Football League
Former Cowboys, Bears RB Marion Barber dies at 38
Former Cowboys, Bears RB Marion Barber dies at 38

36 mins ago

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment by police in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported and the team later confirmed in a statement. He was 38.

"Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time," a Frisco police spokesperson told the Star-Telegram, noting the cause of Barber's death is unknown.

Barber played seven seasons in the NFL (2005-11), including his first six with the Cowboys. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns. In that year's playoffs, he gained 129 yards on the ground and scored in Dallas' NFC divisional-round loss to the New York Giants

The bruising back topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage in three consecutive campaigns and was an invaluable weapon around the goal line. Dallas drafted Barber out of the University of Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2005 Draft.

He spent his final season with the Chicago Bears, scoring six times in a reserve role. Barber retired with 4,780 rushing yards and 59 TDs overall. 

This is a developing story.

