Former Bears QB Chase Daniel on position coach opening: 'I'm available'

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus will reportedly get a third season at the helm, but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, among other assistants, were fired on Wednesday.

Could the Bears turn to a former quarterback of their own to fill one of those vacancies? The recently retired Chase Daniel expressed on X, formerly known as "Twitter," Wednesday that he's interested in becoming the team's quarterbacks coach.

Getsy (Green Bay Packers) and Janocko (Minnesota Vikings) each served as a quarterbacks coach prior to joining Eberflus' staff in 2022.

Daniel, 37, recently concluded a 13-year NFL career. A primary backup, Daniel had stints with the New Orleans Saints (twice), Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Bears, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers. Daniel made five starts, including three with the Bears from 2018-19.

Chicago is coming off a 7-10 season that saw the Bears miss the playoffs for a third consecutive season. That said, the team experienced a four-win jump from 2022. The Bears have a pivotal decision to make this offseason at quarterback: stick with Justin Fields or select a quarterback (e.g. USC star Caleb Williams) with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which they have thanks to an offseason trade with the Carolina Panthers from last year?

Daniel, for one, has publicly supported Fields remaining Chicago's quarterback past this season.

Justin Fields' future remains a question despite Matt Eberflus' return

Across the 13 starts that Fields made this season (Fields missed four games due to a thumb injury), he totaled 2,562 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and an 86.3 passer rating, while completing 61.4 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 657 yards and four touchdowns.

As a whole, Chicago averaged 182.1 passing yards (27th in NFL), 141.1 rushing yards (second), 323.2 total yards (20th) and 21.2 points (18th) per game.

