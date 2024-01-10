National Football League Reports: Bears fire OC, other assistants; HC Matt Eberflus expected to return Published Jan. 10, 2024 10:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Regardless of who the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback is in 2024, it appears someone new will be calling the plays.

The Bears have fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and multiple other assistant coaches on that side of the ball, according to a report from NFL Media. Quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko and wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert are also reportedly among those fired.

Head coach Matt Eberflus is expected to return for the 2024 season, per ESPN, but will have to hire new coordinators following Getsy's firing and the resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams in September due to health and family concerns.

Staff changes were widely expected as the Bears, despite doubling their win total from three in 2022 to six in 2023, saw inconsistent offensive performance behind third-year quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago finished with the No. 1 overall pick last season but skipped over the quarterback class to stick with Fields, trading the pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a package that included Carolina's 2024 first-round pick.

The Panthers then finished a league-worst 2-15 in 2023, granting Chicago the first overall pick for the second straight year in a highly touted quarterback class that includes the past two Heisman Trophy winners, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. North Carolina's Drake Maye is also considered a top prospect.

Though Fields has continued to show flashes of his potential and earned the support of many Bears fans as the team's quarterback of the future, he only has one more year on his rookie contract. The Bears finished 20th in total offense and 27th in scoring offense in 2023.

Part of the rationale for supporting Fields in many Bears fans' minds was the belief that he was held back by Getsy's oft-criticized conservative playcalling. Now, Getsy is gone, but it remains to be seen who the Bears hire to replace him — and whether Fields follows his former coaches out the door if the Bears' next offensive staff wants to bring in a new quarterback with that top overall draft pick.

