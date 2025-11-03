National Football League
Favorite 'Dogs: Back LSU at Bama, Falcons Against Colts
National Football League

Favorite 'Dogs: Back LSU at Bama, Falcons Against Colts

Updated Nov. 4, 2025 11:35 a.m. ET
Will Hill
Will Hill
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

After a couple of relatively quiet weeks on the upset front in the NFL, Week 9 provided some incredible finishes and a couple of massive surprises. 

The Vikings beat the Lions as 9.5-point underdogs, while the Panthers stunned the Packers, despite a 13-point spread. 

As we head into a new week, let’s dive into the underdogs I'm backing in college football and in the NFL.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

LSU @ No. 4 Alabama

LSU will take the field for the first time since the firing of Brian Kelly. 

Based on the stories that have come out since the coaching change, it doesn’t seem like Kelly will be dearly missed by the players, or by many around the LSU program, for that matter. 

Other teams this year that have fired their head coaches have seen an immediate bump in the next game. UAB fired head coach Trent Dilfer and won its next game as a three-touchdown underdog. Florida fired Billy Napier and went on to cover against and nearly beat heavily favored Georgia. 

Alabama has strung together some impressive wins after a stunning opening loss to Florida State, but the Bama has not been as dominant as its record might indicate. 

Alabama, despite the wins, was outgained by Missouri, Tennessee and South Carolina. Georgia had more yards per play in a loss to Bama as well. 

With a renewed focus off of a bye and under a new head coach, I think the LSU Tigers give their best effort and remind everyone that they once looked like a top-five team.

PICK: LSU (+10.5) to lose by fewer than 10.5 points or win outright

 

Falcons vs. Colts

Our upset pick last week was the Falcons. They covered the spread but lost by one point in New England, after missing a late extra point. 

Let’s go back to them here, as they travel to Germany to take on the Colts. 

At 3-5, the Falcons will be desperate and in need of a win to keep their season from falling by the wayside. The Colts are coming off a humbling performance against the Steelers, as quarterback Daniel Jones turned the ball over five times in the loss. 

The Falcons, despite their record, are still very talented and will likely come out with a spirited effort in hopes of keeping their season alive. 

They covered as big ‘dogs last week. I expect another tight game here.

PICK: Falcons (+6) to lose by fewer than 6 points or win outright

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

 
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reportedly Dislocated Elbow, X-Rays Negative

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reportedly Dislocated Elbow, X-Rays Negative

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes