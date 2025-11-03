Favorite 'Dogs: Back LSU at Bama, Falcons Against Colts

After a couple of relatively quiet weeks on the upset front in the NFL, Week 9 provided some incredible finishes and a couple of massive surprises.

The Vikings beat the Lions as 9.5-point underdogs, while the Panthers stunned the Packers, despite a 13-point spread.

As we head into a new week, let’s dive into the underdogs I'm backing in college football and in the NFL.

LSU @ No. 4 Alabama

LSU will take the field for the first time since the firing of Brian Kelly.

Based on the stories that have come out since the coaching change, it doesn’t seem like Kelly will be dearly missed by the players, or by many around the LSU program, for that matter.

Other teams this year that have fired their head coaches have seen an immediate bump in the next game. UAB fired head coach Trent Dilfer and won its next game as a three-touchdown underdog. Florida fired Billy Napier and went on to cover against and nearly beat heavily favored Georgia.

Alabama has strung together some impressive wins after a stunning opening loss to Florida State, but the Bama has not been as dominant as its record might indicate.

Alabama, despite the wins, was outgained by Missouri, Tennessee and South Carolina. Georgia had more yards per play in a loss to Bama as well.

With a renewed focus off of a bye and under a new head coach, I think the LSU Tigers give their best effort and remind everyone that they once looked like a top-five team.

PICK: LSU (+10.5) to lose by fewer than 10.5 points or win outright

Falcons vs. Colts

Our upset pick last week was the Falcons. They covered the spread but lost by one point in New England, after missing a late extra point.

Let’s go back to them here, as they travel to Germany to take on the Colts.

At 3-5, the Falcons will be desperate and in need of a win to keep their season from falling by the wayside. The Colts are coming off a humbling performance against the Steelers, as quarterback Daniel Jones turned the ball over five times in the loss.

The Falcons, despite their record, are still very talented and will likely come out with a spirited effort in hopes of keeping their season alive.

They covered as big ‘dogs last week. I expect another tight game here.

PICK: Falcons (+6) to lose by fewer than 6 points or win outright

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.