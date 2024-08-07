National Football League
Fastest NFL players of the 2023 season
Updated Aug. 7, 2024 6:44 p.m. ET
Every year, the question of "who the fastest player in the NFL is" always comes to surface. There are always familiar names on the list coupled with surprises you may not think of.
With training camp in full swing for all 32 teams, FOX Sports Research decided to break down the fastest players from the 2023 season to answer this question.
Using NFL Next Gen Stats, we broke down this question into two parts. First, we listed the top 10 fastest ball carriers (excluding repeat instances for players who cracked the list more than once), and then we listed the players who had the most appearances in the top 100 fastest plays of the season (offense, defense, and special teams). We included both the regular season and playoffs.
Let's take a look:
Top 10 fastest plays
DK Metcalf: 22.23 MPH
- vs Cowboys (Week 13)
Chase Brown: 22.05 MPH
- vs Colts (Week 14)
Tyreek Hill: 22.01 MPH
- vs Giants (Week 5)
Devon Achane: 21.93 MPH
- vs Broncos (Week 3)
Kavontae Turpin: 21.91 MPH
- vs Eagles (Week 14)
Derrick Henry: 21.68 MPH
- vs Jaguars (Week 18)
Raheem Mostert: 21.62 MPH
- vs Patriots (Week 2)
Kenneth Walker III: 21.56 MPH
- vs Browns (Week 8)
Ja'Marr Chase: 21.54 MPH
- vs Cardinals (Week 5)
George Pickens: 21.54 MPH
- vs Bengals (Week 16)
Players with most appearances in top 100 fastest plays
Tyreek Hill: 9 times
- twice in Week 1 (at Chargers), twice in Week 5 (vs Giants), twice in Week 6 (vs Panthers), once in Week 8 (vs Patriots), once in Week 12 (at Jets), once in Week 13 (at Commanders)
Rashid Shaheed: 4 times
- Week 3 (vs Patriots), Week 6 (vs Eagles), Week 8 (vs Giants), Week 10 (vs Raiders)
Marvin Mims Jr.: 4 times
- twice in Week 2 (vs Commanders), twice in Week 3 (at Dolphins)
George Pickens: 3 times
- twice in Week 16 (vs Bengals), Week 17 (at Seahawks)
Jaylen Waddle: 3 times
- Week 1 (at Chargers), Week 9 (vs Chiefs), Week 16 (vs Cowboys)
Keaton Mitchell: 3 times
- Week 9 (vs Seahawks), Week 10 (vs Browns), Week 15 (at Jaguars)
Devon Achane: 3 times
- twice in Week 3 (vs Broncos), Week 5 (vs Giants)
Ja'Marr Chase: 3 times
- Week 5 (at Cardinals), Week 10 (vs Texans), Week 13 (at Jaguars)
Jahmyr Gibbs: 3 times
- Week 7 (at Ravens), Week 14 (at Bears), Week 21 (vs 49ers)
Kavontae Turpin: 3 times
- Week 4 (vs Patriots), Week 8 (vs Rams), Week 14 (vs Eagles)
