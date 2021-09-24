National Football League Falcons vs. Giants odds: Point spread, pick, how to bet, more 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Two 0-2 teams will look to get their seasons back on track at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, where the New York Giants are favored at home against Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons.

And whether you're riding with New York or Atlanta, you can get in on the action at FOX Bet. Here's the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and analysis from our betting expert on Falcons vs. Giants ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ATLANTA FALCONS @ NEW YORK GIANTS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Giants -3 (Giants favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Giants -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Falcons +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "How can anyone back Atlanta after two straight 20-plus-point losses to open the season? It’s difficult, but there is a path to victory in a shootout.

"Atlanta’s offense climbed within 28-25 of the Bucs in the fourth quarter before two pick-sixes did them in. Arthur Smith’s offense should have success through the air against a Giants defense that has been shredded by Teddy Bridgewater and Taylor Heinicke.

"Giants QB Daniel Jones has more rushing yards (122) than Austin Ekeler, Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor. He’s got a higher YPC, too. That's not a recipe for success long-term. The only team he doesn’t turn the ball over against is Washington, so if you ride with the Giants, brace for bad decisions."

PICK: Falcons (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

