National Football League
Falcons vs. Giants odds: Point spread, pick, how to bet, more Falcons vs. Giants odds: Point spread, pick, how to bet, more
National Football League

Falcons vs. Giants odds: Point spread, pick, how to bet, more

21 mins ago

Two 0-2 teams will look to get their seasons back on track at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, where the New York Giants are favored at home against Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons.

And whether you're riding with New York or Atlanta, you can get in on the action at FOX Bet. Here's the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and analysis from our betting expert on Falcons vs. Giants (with all odds via FOX Bet).

ATLANTA FALCONS @ NEW YORK GIANTS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Giants -3 (Giants favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Giants -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Falcons +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "How can anyone back Atlanta after two straight 20-plus-point losses to open the season? It’s difficult, but there is a path to victory in a shootout.

"Atlanta’s offense climbed within 28-25 of the Bucs in the fourth quarter before two pick-sixes did them in. Arthur Smith’s offense should have success through the air against a Giants defense that has been shredded by Teddy Bridgewater and Taylor Heinicke

"Giants QB Daniel Jones has more rushing yards (122) than Austin Ekeler, Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor. He’s got a higher YPC, too. That's not a recipe for success long-term. The only team he doesn’t turn the ball over against is Washington, so if you ride with the Giants, brace for bad decisions."

PICK: Falcons (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Ready to place your bets? Sign up at FOX Bet right here!

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, a weekly $25,000 contest across college football and, of course, the $1,000,000 NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
How to Bet Jets-Broncos
National Football League

How to Bet Jets-Broncos

How to Bet Jets-Broncos
The best way to bet on Jets vs. Broncos? Our betting expert has a two-team teaser lined up that you won't want to miss.
2 mins ago
NFL Week 3 Odds, Point Spreads
National Football League

NFL Week 3 Odds, Point Spreads

NFL Week 3 Odds, Point Spreads
Week 3 is underway. Check out the lines on every game and picks from our analysts here.
11 mins ago
How To Bet Bengals-Steelers
National Football League

How To Bet Bengals-Steelers

How To Bet Bengals-Steelers
Our betting expert explains why he's expecting a low-scoring fistfight between the Bengals and Steelers in Week 3.
2 hours ago
How To Bet Eagles-Cowboys
National Football League

How To Bet Eagles-Cowboys

How To Bet Eagles-Cowboys
One of the NFL's oldest rivalries kicks off again. Here's what you need to know to make your bets on Eagles-Cowboys.
2 hours ago
Pro Football 101: Ranking NFL's Best
National Football League

Pro Football 101: Ranking NFL's Best

Pro Football 101: Ranking NFL's Best
Joe Posnanski is in the process of listing the 101 best NFL players of all time. Check out 101-90 as the countdown continues.
7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes