Falcons vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 7

The San Francisco 49ers will visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a Week 7 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Falcons vs. 49ers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 25.

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49ers @ Falcons Odds

Moneyline

49ers: -218

Falcons: +180

Spread

49ers -4.5: -108

Falcons +4.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 50.5: -102

Under 50.5: -118

49ers @ Falcons Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The Falcons lead the all-time series at home, 20-18-1, and the 49ers haven’t won in Atlanta since the 2012 NFC Championship Game.

Atlanta is averaging 31.5 points and 385.5 yards per game with Michael Penix Jr. starting this season.

Penix ranks fifth in the NFL in passer rating (106.0) and has thrown at least one touchdown without an interception in three straight games.

Penix and Drake London have averaged 99.8 receiving yards per game together since 2024, third-most among quarterback-receiver duos with at least 10 games together.

Brock Purdy has thrown an interception in five straight road games, including the playoffs, the NFL’s longest active streak.

The Pick: Falcons +4.5

How to Watch 49ers vs. Falcons