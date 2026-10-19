National Football League
National Football League
Falcons vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 7
Published Oct. 25, 2026 1:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The San Francisco 49ers will visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a Week 7 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Falcons vs. 49ers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 25.
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Moneyline
- 49ers: -218
- Falcons: +180
Spread
- 49ers -4.5: -108
- Falcons +4.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 50.5: -102
- Under 50.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- The Falcons lead the all-time series at home, 20-18-1, and the 49ers haven’t won in Atlanta since the 2012 NFC Championship Game.
- Atlanta is averaging 31.5 points and 385.5 yards per game with Michael Penix Jr. starting this season.
- Penix ranks fifth in the NFL in passer rating (106.0) and has thrown at least one touchdown without an interception in three straight games.
- Penix and Drake London have averaged 99.8 receiving yards per game together since 2024, third-most among quarterback-receiver duos with at least 10 games together.
- Brock Purdy has thrown an interception in five straight road games, including the playoffs, the NFL’s longest active streak.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Falcons
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
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