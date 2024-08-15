National Football League Falcons and two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons agree on one-year deal Published Aug. 15, 2024 7:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons agreed on an $8 million, one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

Simmons is the second major addition the Falcons have made to bolster their defense in two days. The team acquired four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon from New England for a third-round pick.

The 30-year-old Simmons spent his first eight seasons in Denver. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2023 and was a second-team AP All-Pro four times in the past five years.

Simmons has 30 career interceptions, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 4.5 sacks.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

