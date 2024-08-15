Falcons and two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons agree on one-year deal
Two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons agreed on an $8 million, one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.
Simmons is the second major addition the Falcons have made to bolster their defense in two days. The team acquired four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon from New England for a third-round pick.
The 30-year-old Simmons spent his first eight seasons in Denver. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2023 and was a second-team AP All-Pro four times in the past five years.
Simmons has 30 career interceptions, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 4.5 sacks.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
J.J. McCarthy and other NFL injuries that could impact 2024 season
Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy (meniscus) out for season after surgery
Why has Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce been so quiet lately?
-
49ers, Brandon Aiyuk reportedly not far apart on a deal
NFC breakout candidates: A new potential star for every team
Patriots trade Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon to Falcons
-
2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch
J.J. McCarthy injury shifts Sam Darnold MVP, Comeback Player of the Year odds
Cowboys reportedly acquire DL Jordan Phillips from Giants
-
J.J. McCarthy and other NFL injuries that could impact 2024 season
Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy (meniscus) out for season after surgery
Why has Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce been so quiet lately?
-
49ers, Brandon Aiyuk reportedly not far apart on a deal
NFC breakout candidates: A new potential star for every team
Patriots trade Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon to Falcons
-
2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch
J.J. McCarthy injury shifts Sam Darnold MVP, Comeback Player of the Year odds
Cowboys reportedly acquire DL Jordan Phillips from Giants