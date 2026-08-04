Falcons Reportedly Make Bijan Robinson Highest-Paid Running Back In NFL History

There's a new highest-paid running back in the NFL, and his name is "Bijan Robinson."

Robinson has signed a three-year, $75 million extension with the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Media reported on Tuesday morning. The contract will begin in 2028, with the $25 million average annual value and $51 million guaranteed each being an NFL record for a running back. Atlanta presumably hinted at the extension by posting a picture to X of Robinson smiling.

Saquon Barkley held the previous running back salary record, as he signed a two-year, $41.2 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025 ($20.6 million AAV).

Robinson, a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons, is coming off a 2025 campaign where the star running back earned his first career All-Pro honor. In said season (2025), Robinson rushed for 1,478 yards — which was fourth in the NFL — and seven touchdowns on a career-high 5.1 yards per carry. He also totaled 79 receptions for 820 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Robinson was first in the NFL with 86 forced missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

Elsewhere on the extension front, the Falcons signed wide receiver Drake London (four-year deal worth up to $150 million), guard Matthew Bergeron (four-year deal worth up to $96 million) and tight end Kyle Pitts (three-year, $54 million deal) to long-term deals this offseason.

The Falcons are coming off an 8-9 season that saw them miss the playoffs and post a losing record for an eighth consecutive season.

Atlanta selected Robinson with the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas.