National Football League
Ex-Saints WR Michael Thomas entering diversion program after arrest last fall
National Football League

Ex-Saints WR Michael Thomas entering diversion program after arrest last fall

Published Mar. 21, 2024 9:47 a.m. ET

Former New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been accepted into a pretrial diversion program that could help him avoid trial in a case stemming from his arrest last fall, a city official in Kenner, Louisiana, said Wednesday.

"This does not constitute dismissal in any way," Kenner spokeswoman Valerie Brolin said. "Once all matters and requirements are satisfied, the case can be closed, but it is not dismissed."

Thomas has been facing simple battery and criminal mischief charges following a confrontation with a construction worker near his home on Nov. 10.

The construction worker told police that Thomas began yelling at him about parking in front of his home and "verbally threatened to harm him."

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas then picked up a brick and threw it at the window of a truck, but caused "little if any" damage, the worker told police. Thomas then knocked the victim's phone from his hand, shoved him and told him he did not want to be recorded, police said.

In Kenner, pretrial diversion is essentially a six-month probationary period for first offenders, Brolin said. In addition to avoiding subsequent arrests while in the program, defendants also may be required to take classes, receive treatment and pay fines, she said.

When the program is completed, the case is closed and charges no longer appear in the defendant's record, Brolin said.

Thomas, 31, was an All-Pro in 2018 and 2019 but has struggled with injuries ever since, playing in just 20 games combined during the past four seasons.

In 2019, Thomas set an NFL record for catches in a season with 149. This past season was Thomas' last under contract with New Orleans. He has yet to sign with another team.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: 6 QBs picked in first round; Vikings trade up

2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: 6 QBs picked in first round; Vikings trade up

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes