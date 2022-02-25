National Football League Ex-Bears head coach Matt Nagy joining Kansas City Chiefs as a QB coach 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Just like that, Matt Nagy is an NFL coach once again.

While his head coaching days are behind him — for now — Nagy found a new home with the Kansas City Chiefs as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach, per ESPN.

The move comes after Nagy, 43, was fired last month after going 34-31 in four seasons as head coach of the Chicago Bears, including a 6-11 showing last season.

Nagy, who was an assistant coach with the Chiefs from 2013 to 2017, reunites with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. He held various roles during the end of Reid's time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2008–12) and went on to serve as the quarterbacks coach for his first three seasons in Kansas City before finishing as offensive coordinator his final season — Mahomes' rookie season.

In his first year as head coach of the Bears, Nagy was named the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2018 after leading his team to a 12-4 record and the NFC North championship. He took Chicago to the playoffs a second time in 2020 — but failed to win a game either time.

Nagy replaces Mike Kafka, who left the Chiefs earlier this month to become the OC for the New York Giants.

