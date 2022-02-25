National Football League
Ex-Bears head coach Matt Nagy joining Kansas City Chiefs as a QB coach Ex-Bears head coach Matt Nagy joining Kansas City Chiefs as a QB coach
National Football League

Ex-Bears head coach Matt Nagy joining Kansas City Chiefs as a QB coach

1 hour ago

Just like that, Matt Nagy is an NFL coach once again.

While his head coaching days are behind him — for now — Nagy found a new home with the Kansas City Chiefs as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach, per ESPN.

The move comes after Nagy, 43, was fired last month after going 34-31 in four seasons as head coach of the Chicago Bears, including a 6-11 showing last season.

Nagy, who was an assistant coach with the Chiefs from 2013 to 2017, reunites with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. He held various roles during the end of Reid's time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2008–12) and went on to serve as the quarterbacks coach for his first three seasons in Kansas City before finishing as offensive coordinator his final season — Mahomes' rookie season.

In his first year as head coach of the Bears, Nagy was named the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2018 after leading his team to a 12-4 record and the NFC North championship. He took Chicago to the playoffs a second time in 2020 — but failed to win a game either time.

Nagy replaces Mike Kafka, who left the Chiefs earlier this month to become the OC for the New York Giants.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Are Detroit Lions a good offseason away from competing?
National Football League

Are Detroit Lions a good offseason away from competing?

4 mins ago
Does Aaron Rodgers deserve to be NFL's highest-paid player?
National Football League

Does Aaron Rodgers deserve to be NFL's highest-paid player?

3 hours ago
NFL odds: Lines on Russell Wilson's next team, from Broncos to Steelers
National Football League

NFL odds: Lines on Russell Wilson's next team, from Broncos to Steelers

6 hours ago
Cardinals owner pumps brakes on Kyler Murray trade rumors
National Football League

Cardinals owner pumps brakes on Kyler Murray trade rumors

7 hours ago
NFL 2022: Predicting starting QBs for Packers, Bucs, more
National Football League

NFL 2022: Predicting starting QBs for Packers, Bucs, more

7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes