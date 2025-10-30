Jaxson Dart Excited for Eli Manning's Son's Halloween Costume: 'It's Awesome'

Eli Manning's son Charlie is dressing up as a famous Giants' quarterback for Halloween, but it's not his dad.

No, Charlie has a different favorite: Current New York QB Jaxson Dart.

"I think it's awesome," Dart said, flattered by Charlie Manning's admiration. Dart, however, feels bad that Charlie is repping Dart over Eli.

"Obviously, been around Eli a lot," Dart said. "I think he's a little disappointed that it wasn't him."

Manning, who won a pair of Super Bowl rings over his 16 years in New York, has been a mentor for Dart since the Giants drafted him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He's been in Dart's ear as the rookie earned the starting job and turned into a budding star in New York.

"It's just a cool relationship," Dart said.

Through five games as a starter, Dart has thrown for 984 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 195 yards and four scores on the ground. His play has inspired New York to the point where kids are dressing up as their favorite local athlete for the holiday, including Manning's son Charlie.