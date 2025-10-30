National Football League
Jaxson Dart Excited for Eli Manning's Son's Halloween Costume: 'It's Awesome'
National Football League

Jaxson Dart Excited for Eli Manning's Son's Halloween Costume: 'It's Awesome'

Published Oct. 30, 2025 8:01 p.m. ET

Eli Manning's son Charlie is dressing up as a famous Giants' quarterback for Halloween, but it's not his dad. 

No, Charlie has a different favorite: Current New York QB Jaxson Dart

"I think it's awesome," Dart said, flattered by Charlie Manning's admiration. Dart, however, feels bad that Charlie is repping Dart over Eli. 

"Obviously, been around Eli a lot," Dart said. "I think he's a little disappointed that it wasn't him."

Manning, who won a pair of Super Bowl rings over his 16 years in New York, has been a mentor for Dart since the Giants drafted him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He's been in Dart's ear as the rookie earned the starting job and turned into a budding star in New York. 

"It's just a cool relationship," Dart said. 

Through five games as a starter, Dart has thrown for 984 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 195 yards and four scores on the ground. His play has inspired New York to the point where kids are dressing up as their favorite local athlete for the holiday, including Manning's son Charlie. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Week 9 Buzz: Bryce Young Back; 4 ATL Starters Hurt; Terry McLaurin Out

2025 NFL Week 9 Buzz: Bryce Young Back; 4 ATL Starters Hurt; Terry McLaurin Out

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes