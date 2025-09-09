National Football League
eagles vs chiefs
Eagles vs. Chiefs: How to watch, Prediction, TV Channel, Streaming

Updated Sep. 10, 2025 10:07 a.m. ET

Week 2 of the NFL season features a rematch from last year's Super Bowl - the most watched Super Bowl ever. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs Chiefs:

How to watch Eagles vs. Chiefs

Nick Wright on Chiefs, Caleb Williams, Lamar Jackson & Ravens loss | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Kansas City Chiefs’ struggles in Week 1 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, Caleb Williams’ performance during the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and whether or not Lamar Jackson is getting too much blame for the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Head to Head

The Kansas City Chiefs have played the Philadelphia Eagles a total of 12 times. The series is tied 6-6-0. Check out the results from each game below:

Eagles vs. Chiefs Past Results

Eagles vs. Chiefs Prediction & Odds

As of September 10th on DraftKings Sportsbook, Philadelphia is favored to win on the road. Check out the detailed odds below:

  • Point spread: Eagles -1.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Chiefs cover)
  • Moneyline: Eagles -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.00 total); Chiefs +105 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
  • Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Prediction: Eagles 22, Chiefs 21

Prediction made by the Data Skrive betting model

