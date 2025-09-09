National Football League
National Football League
Eagles vs. Chiefs: How to watch, Prediction, TV Channel, Streaming
Updated Sep. 10, 2025 10:07 a.m. ET
Week 2 of the NFL season features a rematch from last year's Super Bowl - the most watched Super Bowl ever. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs Chiefs:
How to watch Eagles vs. Chiefs
- Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Nick Wright on Chiefs, Caleb Williams, Lamar Jackson & Ravens loss | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd
ADVERTISEMENT
Eagles vs. Chiefs Head to Head
The Kansas City Chiefs have played the Philadelphia Eagles a total of 12 times. The series is tied 6-6-0. Check out the results from each game below:
Eagles vs. Chiefs Past Results
- 2/9/2025: Eagles 40, Chiefs 22
- 11/20/2023: Eagles 21, Chiefs 17
- 2/12/2023: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35
- 10/3/2021: Chiefs 42, Eagles 30
- 9/17/2017: Chiefs 27, Eagles 20
- 9/19/2013: Chiefs 26, Eagles 16
- 9/27/2009: Eagles 34, Chiefs 14
- 10/02/2005: Eagles 37, Chiefs 31
- 11/29/2001: Eagles 23, Chiefs 10
- 9/27/1998: Chiefs 24, Eagles 21
- 10/11/1992: Chiefs 24, Eagles 17
- 10/22/1972: Eagles 21, Chiefs 20
Eagles vs. Chiefs Prediction & Odds
As of September 10th on DraftKings Sportsbook, Philadelphia is favored to win on the road. Check out the detailed odds below:
- Point spread: Eagles -1.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Chiefs cover)
- Moneyline: Eagles -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.00 total); Chiefs +105 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
- Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined
Prediction: Eagles 22, Chiefs 21
Prediction made by the Data Skrive betting model
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 2: What's Real From Week 1?
After Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen’s Shootout, We’re Left With Only One Question
2025 NFL Odds Week 2: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
-
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Bills Favored After Week 1 Comeback Win
2025 NFL Week 2 Buzz: Packers Extend WR Christian Watson; Jets Cut Returner
'We Knew He Had That Dog in Him:' Inside J.J. McCarthy's Debut Comeback Win
-
2025 Big Bets Report: Bettor Correctly Picks Every Week 1 Game, Wins $382k
'Dominating' to 'Disappointing': Bears Lament Self-Inflicted Errors in Week 1 Collapse
'We'll Figure It Out': Cam Ward's Family Keeps Showing Up for Titans QB
Item 1 of 3
recommended
-
2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 2: What's Real From Week 1?
After Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen’s Shootout, We’re Left With Only One Question
2025 NFL Odds Week 2: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
-
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Bills Favored After Week 1 Comeback Win
2025 NFL Week 2 Buzz: Packers Extend WR Christian Watson; Jets Cut Returner
'We Knew He Had That Dog in Him:' Inside J.J. McCarthy's Debut Comeback Win
-
2025 Big Bets Report: Bettor Correctly Picks Every Week 1 Game, Wins $382k
'Dominating' to 'Disappointing': Bears Lament Self-Inflicted Errors in Week 1 Collapse
'We'll Figure It Out': Cam Ward's Family Keeps Showing Up for Titans QB
Item 1 of 3