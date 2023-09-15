National Football League
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts downplays A.J. Brown spat: 'I have no worry about him'
Sep. 15, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 2-0 on Thursday night, knocking off the Minnesota Vikings, 34-28. With that said, wide receiver A.J. Brown was seen on the Eagles sideline appearing to be mad at quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second half.

Brown finished the game with just four receptions for 29 yards on six targets. Fellow wideout DeVonta Smith also had four receptions on just five targets, but he totaled 131 yards, largely due to a 63-yard touchdown and another 54-yard pickup.

In the Eagles' Week 1 victory over the New England Patriots, Brown logged seven receptions for 79 yards on 10 targets. Last season, he was the Eagles' No. 1 weapon, reeling in 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns in the regular season.

When asked about the video of the two conversing on the sideline, Hurts emphasized that he has a great rapport with his No. 1 receiver.

"Yeah, I think everybody wants to make plays, and everybody wants to contribute," Hurts told NJ.com Thursday night about the Brown incident. "I have no worry about him. He is a great player, great teammate, great friend. We’ll do anything and everything with winning in mind."

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni chose to not dive into the matter.

Hurts, the runner-up for the 2022 NFL MVP, finished the game with 193 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one interception and a 98.0 passer rating, while completing 78.3% of his passes. The quarterback also ran in two goal-line touchdowns and had 35 total yards on the ground.

Philadelphia ran for 259 yards on 5.4 yards per carry, with running back D'Andre Swift accounting for 175 of those yards.

Next up for Hurts, Brown and the Eagles is a Monday night road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

