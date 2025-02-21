National Football League Eagles LB Nolan Smith played through Super Bowl LIX with torn triceps Published Feb. 21, 2025 6:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith tore his triceps during the team's Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs and played through it, per multiple reports.

The 24-year-old pass rusher had surgery on Feb. 19 and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2025-26 NFL season.

Smith appeared in 16 regular-season games (10 starts) last season with the Eagles, posting 6.5 sacks, 21 solo tackles, 11 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. In the postseason, he had 4.0 sacks, seven solo tackles, four tackles for loss, five QB hits and one forced fumble in four games (all starts).

Smith played college football at Georgia, where he was a two-time College Football Playoff national champion (2021 and 2022) before being selected by the Eagles in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 30th overall pick.

