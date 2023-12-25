National Football League
Eagles' Jalen Hurts sets NFL record for rushing TDs by a QB in a season
Eagles' Jalen Hurts sets NFL record for rushing TDs by a QB in a season

Published Dec. 25, 2023 6:37 p.m. ET

Jalen Hurts scored yet another touchdown on the Philadelphia Eagles' famed "tush push" that gave him the NFL record for most rushing scores by a quarterback in a season with 15.

Hurts scored on a 1-yard run early in the first quarter to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead over the New York Giants on Monday. Carolina's Cam Newton held the record at 14 rushing touchdowns for a QB in 2011.

Hurts also moved within two touchdowns of setting the Eagles' season record for total touchdowns. QB Randall Cunningham accounted for 35 in 1990 and Hurts matched him last season.

The Eagles led 20-10 over the Giants in the third quarter, with Hurts accounting for both of his team's touchdowns thus far — his historic one on the ground and a long pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Jalen Hurts connects with DeVonta Smith on a 36-yard TD pass

