Eagles' Jalen Hurts has picture of himself after Super Bowl loss as lock screen

Punter Ty Zenter, an undrafted rookie with the Philadelphia Eagles, thought he was taking a photo of some of his fellow rookies singing in the team's auditorium as part of some lighthearted hazing. But thanks to some… well, eagle-eyed fans, he also accidentally revealed how star quarterback Jalen Hurts is using the team's narrow 38-35 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in last season's Super Bowl as motivation.

Hurts' phone lock screen, which can be seen in Zenter's post, is a picture of himself walking off the field in defeat after that game in Arizona, with Chiefs-colored confetti falling all around him.

Hurts had a pretty good offseason, signing a five-year, $255 million contract extension that includes $180 million in guaranteed money. But the former second-round pick out of Oklahoma is well-known for his work ethic, and it appears he will have an easy reminder of the ultimate goal for that work every time he looks at his phone — unless, of course, Hurts leads the Eagles back to the Super Bowl and wins it all next time.

