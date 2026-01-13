Eagles Part Ways With OC Kevin Patullo After Turbulent Season for Philly's Offense
For the fifth time in as many years, the Philadelphia Eagles will have a new offensive coordinator.
The Eagles have parted ways with offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo after one season in the role, the team announced Tuesday. The decision came two days after the Eagles' season-ending 23-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round.
"I have decided to make a change at offensive coordinator," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said in a statement. "I met with Kevin today to discuss the difficult decision, as he is a great coach who has my utmost respect. He has been integral to this team's success over the last five years, not only to the on-field product but behind the scenes as a valued leader for our players and organization. I have no doubt he will continue to have a successful coaching career.
"Ultimately, when we fall short of our goals that responsibility lies on my shoulders."
Patullo replaced Kellen Moore, who became the head of the New Orleans Saints, last offseason as the team sought to repeat as Super Bowl champs. But the Eagles' offense didn't look the part for a team that had repeat title hopes. They finished the season 24th in total offense and 19th in scoring, with their defense largely contributing to their 11-6 record that helped them win a division title.
Beyond the numbers, there were multiple instances of frustration with key members of the Eagles' offense. Wide receiver A.J. Brown expressed disappointment over his role in the offense earlier in the year. Brown, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver DeVonta Smith all saw their numbers drop on a per-game basis in 2025 from 2024.
Philadelphia's offensive woes culminated in its loss to San Francisco on Sunday. The Eagles put up 307 yards of total offense, with Hurt throwing for just 168 yards in the loss.
