National Football League
Dolphins vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 5
National Football League

Dolphins vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 5

Published Oct. 11, 2026 1:34 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Miami Dolphins will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in a Week 5 NFL showdown on FOX.

Both teams enter Week 5 looking to end losing streaks.

Cincinnati has dropped two straight after a 2-0 start, falling 22-17 to Jacksonville last week despite Joe Burrow’s 428 passing yards. The Bengals also lost Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to injuries, leaving questions about their top two receivers entering this matchup.

Miami, meanwhile, is 0-4 for the first time since 2019 and ranks last in scoring at just 11.5 points per game. The schedule hasn’t helped: Its first four opponents have a combined .938 winning percentage, tied for the highest through four games in NFL history.

Can the Dolphins finally break through, or will the Bengals get back in the win column?

Let’s take a look at the odds for Dolphins vs. Bengals at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 9. 

 

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 Miami Dolphins Cincinnati Bengals Bengals @ Dolphins Odds

Moneyline 

  • Bengals: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)
  • Dolphins: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Spread 

  • Bengals -6.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Dolphins +6.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 42.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Under 42.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
 

 Miami Dolphins Cincinnati Bengals Bengals @ Dolphins Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

Miami’s schedule has been brutal, but its offensive struggles are hard to overlook.

The Dolphins have scored fewer than 14 points in every game and have just one passing touchdown all season. Malik Willis ranks among the bottom five qualified quarterbacks in completion percentage, passing yards per game and passer rating.

Chase and Higgins’ uncertain status complicates things for Cincinnati, but Burrow is still completing a career-best 71.3% of his passes. Against a Miami offense that has struggled to find the end zone, the Bengals should have enough to end their skid.

Take the Bengals to cover.

 Miami Dolphins Cincinnati Bengals The Pick: Bengals -6.5

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Bengals 

 
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