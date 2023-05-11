National Football League Miami Dolphins 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses Updated May. 11, 2023 9:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Dolphins will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

*All games listed in ET

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m.: L

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) — vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m.: L

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct,. 1) — at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.: L

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m.: W

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.: W

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m.: W

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m.: W

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — vs. Kansas City Chiefs (in Germany), 9:30 a.m.: L

Week 10 — BYE

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) — vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m.: W

Week 12 (Friday, Nov. 24) — at New York Jets, 3 p.m.: L

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) — at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.: W

Week 14 (Monday, Dec. 11) — vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 17) — vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m.: W

Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 24) — vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.: W

Week 18 (Date/Time TBD) — vs. Buffalo Bills: W

Final record: 11-6

It won’t be an easy start for the Dolphins. And I hope the Miami brass doesn’t do anything rash with Tua Tagovailoa during those weeks. Because if they can get through that early stretch without completely burying themselves, the Dolphins can stay in contention for the postseason. Once they make the playoffs, they are Super Bowl contenders. But just like the rest of the AFC East, there’s no sure thing they can actually get into the playoffs.

