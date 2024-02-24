National Football League Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey seemingly shades Vic Fangio after Xavien Howard release Published Feb. 24, 2024 4:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Miami Dolphins moved on from star cornerback Xavien Howard on Friday. Howard's now-former teammate, fellow corner Jalen Ramsey, couldn't help but think what could've been, posting a farewell message to Howard on social media — and seemingly blasting the team's former defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, in the process.

"I won’t ever forgive dude for not utilizing our full skillet," Ramsey wrote.

Both Ramsey and Fangio arrived in Miami for the 2023 season, as the Dolphins acquired Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams and hired Fangio to replace jettisoned defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. Ramsey, a seven-time Pro Bowler, spent the first three-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being traded to the Rams in 2019.

Ramsey missed the first seven games of the season due to a knee injury but registered three interceptions in the 10 regular-season games that he did appear in.

Meanwhile, Howard led the NFL in interceptions twice with the Dolphins, logging seven picks in 2018 and 10 picks in 2020. This past season, Howard, a four-time Pro Bowler, totaled one interception, 12 passes defended and 45 combined tackles across 13 regular-season games. Howard spent the first eight seasons of his career in Miami.

As a whole, Miami's defense surrendered 221.2 passing yards (15th in the NFL), 97.1 rushing yards (seventh), 318.3 total yards (10th) and 23.0 points (22nd) per game under Fangio last season. Miami went 11-6, good for second in the AFC East and the No. 2 AFC wild-card seed. Its season ended at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round.

Fangio and the Dolphins parted ways after the season's end, with the veteran coach becoming the new defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite cutting ties with Howard, as well as defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, the Dolphins remain over the cap.

