National Football League
DK Metcalf excited for Seahawks future with Mike Macdonald but thankful for Pete Carroll
National Football League

DK Metcalf excited for Seahawks future with Mike Macdonald but thankful for Pete Carroll

Published Jun. 11, 2024 10:12 p.m. ET

DK Metcalf has one issue with his new coach in Seattle, Mike Macdonald.

"He’s a defensive coach. That’s one thing I don’t like about him," Metcalf joked. "But it’s good for our team."

Seattle’s star wide receiver was present for the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday after being around for only a limited time during the voluntary portion of the offseason program. And while he’s excited about the direction of the team under Macdonald, it also wasn’t easy for Metcalf to accept the dismissal of Pete Carroll after last season, the only coach he had played for in the NFL.

"I love Pete. He’s the reason that I’m standing right here in front of you all, along with [general manager] John [Schneider]," Metcalf said. "He was a great coach for me, can’t dismiss what he did for me in this organization, before I got here and when I got here. He’s a great coach, a Hall of Fame-caliber coach in my opinion. Just sad to see somebody lose their job like that."

ADVERTISEMENT

The start of Seattle’s mandatory minicamp this week was the first time Metcalf had addressed Carroll being let go after last season following 14 years in charge of the Seahawks.

Metcalf and Carroll had a strong relationship, going back to when they met at the NFL combine before the 2019 draft when the Seahawks eventually selected the wide receiver in the second round with the 64th overall pick.

"I’ve had conversations with him since then. He’s doing good and that’s all I can do is just keep in contact with him because he gave me an opportunity to play in this league," Metcalf said.

While the connection with Carroll is part of his past, the future for Metcalf could be even more productive than it has been. Metcalf raved about the system of new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and what that could mean for Seattle’s trio of talented wide receivers — Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

"Every offense that I’ve played in from Schotty (Brian Schottenheimer) to Shane (Waldron) to now, they all have their unique variations, but I like the way Grubb’s offense is very explosive and he tries to push the ball downfield," Metcalf said.

Metcalf was also complimentary of Macdonald. Even in his limited time around the team this offseason, Metcalf said he was impressed with Macdonald’s approach.

"He’s not trying to copy anything that anybody’s done in the past. He’s just bringing Mike Macdonald to the Seattle Seahawks," Metcalf said.

For his part, Macdonald seemed equally impressed with Metcalf, who last season averaged a career-high 16.9 yards per catch and caught eight TDs.

"The way he practices is really awesome. This guy practices extremely hard. Does all the little things that you’re asking him to do," Macdonald said. "So it’s a great example that he’s setting for that room and really for our offense as a whole."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bill Belichick reportedly will attend Tom Brady's Patriots HOF ceremony

Bill Belichick reportedly will attend Tom Brady's Patriots HOF ceremony

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketMLB at Rickwood Field Game Image MLB at Rickwood Field GameUSMNT Logo USMNT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes