National Football League
Detroit Lions signing veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater, per sources
National Football League

Detroit Lions signing veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater, per sources

Updated Aug. 7, 2023 7:53 p.m. ET

Longtime NFL quarterback and free agent Teddy Bridgewater has signed with the Detroit Lions, per multiple sources.

The deal is expected to be finalized this week, according to ESPN.

The news comes shortly after Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who previously spent time with Bridgewater in New Orleans, said that he was "all for" bringing in the veteran QB to add some "competition to the room." 

The signing reunites Bridgewater and Campbell, who was an assistant and tight ends coach with the Saints from 2016-20. Bridgewater went 5-0 as a starter in relief of Drew Brees in 2019, throwing for 1,384 yards alongside two touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

That showing earned him a starting gig with Carolina the following season, and though he put up decent numbers (3,733 yards and 15 TDs on a 67.9 completion percentage), he went just 4-11. He started 14 games the next season as a Bronco, sporting a 7-7 record while throwing for 3,052 yards (66.9 completion percentage), 18 TDs and seven interceptions.

Bridgewater played sporadically as a backup to Miami's Tua Tagovailoa last season on a one-year, $6.5 million deal. He ended up filling in for an injured Tagovailoa on multiple occasions, although his two starts were both cut short due to his own injuries — one that landed him in concussion protocol and another to the pinkie finger on his throwing hand.

Bridgewater's signing with Detroit marks his fourth team in four seasons. He has a 33-32 overall record as a starter, having thrown for 15,120 yards, 75 TDs and 47 INTs. The 2014 first-round pick began his career with Minnesota, spending his first three seasons there.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Detroit Lions
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ex-White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton says team has 'no rules' culture

Ex-White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton says team has 'no rules' culture

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes