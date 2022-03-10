Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions releasing veteran linebacker Trey Flowers Detroit Lions releasing veteran linebacker Trey Flowers
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions releasing veteran linebacker Trey Flowers

2 hours ago

As another day passes, another tenured linebacker is being released by his team.

The Detroit Lions have informed linebacker Trey Flowers that he is being released, clearing more than $10 million in cap space ahead of the opening of free agency on March 16. 

For Flowers, it had been a rough tenure with the Lions. 

After arriving in 2019 by signing a five-year, $90 million deal with $56 million guaranteed, Flowers played in 15 games in his first season with the franchise, recording 51 total tackles and seven sacks.

Since then, he has only played in 14 of 33 possible games over the last two seasons, struggling to stay on the field.

Even with his three seasons in Detroit being less than ideal, Lions head coach Dan Campbell had nothing but glowing praise for Flowers last week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

"Look, I love Trey," Campbell said. "He's everything you're looking for from the intangibles, and he's had a heck of a career. I love everything that he stands for."

Flowers spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, and with the news of his release, local beat writers have already begun speculating on whether the linebacker could fins his way back to Foxborough.

If it's in New England, or elsewhere, one thing is for certain: Flowers' time in Detroit is over.

Get more from Detroit Lions Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes