Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson shares amazing draft day video

1 hour ago

Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson recently shared a video on social media detailing his experience on draft day, and it's pretty extraordinary.

Hutchinson, a Plymouth, Michigan native, stayed in state with his decision to play for the Michigan Wolverines, which paid dividends when he became the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The cameras documented Hutchinson's journey on draft day, which included getting ready for his big night and sharing inspirational messages with his family. The first few minutes of the video show the 21-year-old gifting his mother with his great-grandfather’s dog tag — something his mother brought with her to every Michigan football game the past three seasons.

The final minutes showed Hutchinson at some post-selection festivities as a newly-drafted Lion. 

The Lions are in dire need of help with their pass rush, and the Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite is a welcome addition to a team that ranked 30th in the NFL in sacks this past season.

Hutchinson exploded for a Michigan-record 14 sacks in 2021 after netting just 4.5 in his first three seasons. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound edge rusher also notched 62 tackles (36 solo) and 16.5 tackles for loss.

He was the runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2021, becoming just the third defensive player to finish second in the history of the award.

Hutchinson made his first appearance in Honolulu Blue earlier this month during the opening day of the Lions' rookie minicamp, a precursor to joining the veterans in OTAs in the coming weeks.

In May, he signed a four-year contract worth $35.7 million guaranteed, including a $23.1 million signing bonus, for an average annual salary of $8.9 million.

