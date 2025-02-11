National Football League Deebo Samuel next team odds: Niners star wideout seeking new destination Published Feb. 11, 2025 1:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Deebo Samuel is not officially leaving San Francisco, but the process of finding a new team has begun.

The 49ers recently granted Samuel and his agent permission to find a trade partner, which signals that the 2021 Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro selection more than likely won't be in red and gold come next season.

Where could the star wideout end up?

Let's see what the odds say at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 11.

49ers: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Steelers: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Broncos: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Panthers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Commanders: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Patriots: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chiefs: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Bills: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Samuel has spent the first six years of his career in the Bay Area, and despite his stardom, he's only been a 1,000-yard receiver once in his career, back in 2021.

Outside that season, the closest he's gotten to 1,000 yards was in 2023, when he racked up 892 receiving yards.

However, he is known for playing both wide receiver and a version of running back for the Niners, scoring 20 rushing touchdowns in his six seasons.

Depsite San Francisco allowing Samuel to seek a trade, it is still favored to retain the receiver, followed by the Steelers, Broncos and Panthers.

So where does Sameul see himself next season? Consider these comments below:

The Broncos, in the eyes of many, exceeded expectations this season, making it to the playoffs in Year 1 of the Bo Nix-Sean Payton pairing.

Nix was the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and as a rookie, he put up 3,775 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Denver's No. 1 receiver, Courtland Sutton, tallied 1,081 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this past season.

