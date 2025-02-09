National Football League Niners WR Deebo Samuel granted permission to find a trade partner Updated Feb. 9, 2025 12:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers have granted star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and his agent permission to find a trade partner. The news comes after Samuel, 29, asked to be traded during the players' exit meetings after the season.

"It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle [Shanahan] because of the relationship that we have," Samuel told ESPN. "But I have to do what's best. I'm more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it's best that we find another team."

If the Niners trade or release Samuel, whose contract was recently restructured in September, before June 1, they'd absorb a $31.55 million dead-money hit on the cap. That number could decrease to cap hits of 10.75 million over the next couple of years with a post-June 1 move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel has been with the 49ers since 2019. He's coming off a down year in which he finished with 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns after an injury-plagued season.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League San Francisco 49ers

share