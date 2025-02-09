National Football League
Niners WR Deebo Samuel granted permission to find a trade partner
National Football League

Niners WR Deebo Samuel granted permission to find a trade partner

Updated Feb. 9, 2025 12:23 p.m. ET

The San Francisco 49ers have granted star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and his agent permission to find a trade partner. The news comes after Samuel, 29, asked to be traded during the players' exit meetings after the season.

"It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle [Shanahan] because of the relationship that we have," Samuel told ESPN. "But I have to do what's best. I'm more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it's best that we find another team."

If the Niners trade or release Samuel, whose contract was recently restructured in September, before June 1, they'd absorb a $31.55 million dead-money hit on the cap. That number could decrease to cap hits of 10.75 million over the next couple of years with a post-June 1 move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel has been with the 49ers since 2019. He's coming off a down year in which he finished with 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns after an injury-plagued season.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
San Francisco 49ers
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to watch Super Bowl 2025: Date, time, TV channel, stream for Chiefs vs Eagles

How to watch Super Bowl 2025: Date, time, TV channel, stream for Chiefs vs Eagles

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Image Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes