'He's a Raider': Tom Telesco states Davante Adams won't be traded
Tom Telesco succinctly stated that the Las Vegas Raiders won't be trading Davante Adams this offseason.
"He's a Raider," the new Raiders general manager told reporters when asked if the team had any plans to deal Adams.
The three-time All-Pro receiver was the center of trade rumors during the 2023 season as the Raiders struggled in the first half of the year. The New York Jets were the prominent team linked to Adams as they attempted to add the star receiver at the trade deadline, but they were shut down, according to ESPN. A few weeks later, it was reported that the Jets would attempt to trade for Adams again this offseason as they sought to reunite Aaron Rodgers with the receiver he's had the most success with in his career.
Adams showed some signs of discontent with his situation in Las Vegas earlier in the 2023 season, expressing frustration with the team's losing record during the first half of the season as he said at one point they weren't "doing things the right way to establish a winning culture."
But things began to turn around for the Raiders after they fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler after Week 8, going 5-4 with Antonio Pierce as interim head coach. Adams was among the group of high-profile Raiders players who gave Pierce a vote of support to become the team's full-time head coach at the end of the season.
Adams got his wish as the Raiders removed the interim tag off Pierce in January. They hired Telesco shortly after.
The 31-year-old receiver is still under contract for three more seasons. He signed a five-year, $140 million deal when he joined the Raiders in 2022 after being traded by the Green Bay Packers. He recorded 103 receptions for 1,103 yards and eight touchdowns last season, marking the fifth time in the last six seasons he's posted at least 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards.
In terms of what else Telesco is looking to do with the Raiders offense, he signaled that it's unlikely Josh Jacobs would be franchise-tagged for a second straight season. But he stated he's open to the running back to return.
"He's a high-level player," Telesco said of Jacobs. "I do want to establish a philosophy with the Raiders that we like to re-sign our own, doesn't bother me that I didn't draft him. He's a Raider … so we're gonna explore pretty hard to see if we can bring him back here."
Telesco also said that he liked how rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell handled the Raiders' "situation" last season, but he also recognized that some changes have to be to the offense.
"Offensively, we have a lot of work to do," Telesco said. "I think that's pretty easy to see."
