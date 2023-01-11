National Football League Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital, set to head home 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Damar Hamlin is heading home.

Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, the Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday. Hamlin transferred from the University of Cincinnati Academic Health Center to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Monday and went through a "comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday," the Bills said in a statement.

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team's physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Dr. Jamie Nadler, the care team lead for Hamlin, said in the Bills' statement.

Hamlin is set to head home nine days after he went into cardiac arrest during the Bills' Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The safety was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Academic Health Center to undergo life-saving care. That game was initially postponed before being canceled by the NFL last week.

