Dalvin Cook, Jets reportedly part ways; will former star sign with playoff team?

Published Jan. 2, 2024 3:12 p.m. ET

Dalvin Cook's forgettable time in New York has come to an end. 

The veteran running back and the Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, his agency reportedly told NFL Media on Tuesday. With Tuesday's decision by both teams to cut ties, Cook can now seek to join a playoff team. The 6-10 Jets' season will end on Sunday as they were knocked out of playoff contention in Week 15.

Cook was one of the many notable adds the Jets made on offense ahead of the 2023 season. They signed him to a one-year, $7 million with $5.8 million guaranteed during training camp in August, which was the most lucrative contract a running back received in free agency during the 2023 offseason. It also came two months after the Vikings released him before the third year of his five-year, $63 million extension.

But Cook's playing time appeared to be affected by Aaron Rodgers' sudden season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1. Cook, whom Rodgers pushed the Jets to sign, played in only 21% of the team's offensive snaps this season. The 28-year-old posted the worst numbers of his career as a result, rushing for 214 yards on 3.2 yards per carry and no touchdowns. 

Cook's playing time fell even more in the past couple of weeks. He played just five offensive snaps in the Jets' win over the Commanders in Week 16 and was a healthy scratch in their Week 17 loss to the Browns, as Breece Hall assumed a heavier workload. 

