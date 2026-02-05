National Football League
Dallas Cowboys Will Play in 1st Game in Rio de Janeiro, NFL Announces
Updated Feb. 5, 2026 9:09 p.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys will be one of the teams playing the first game in Rio de Janeiro, the league said Thursday.

"We are proud to welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Brazil for the first ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro," said Luis Martinez, NFL Brazil general manager. "Introducing one of the league’s most iconic teams to the Maracanã Stadium marks a powerful milestone in the continued growth of the sport worldwide.'

The dates of the games in Rio and the Cowboys' opponent were not announced.

Reporting by The Associated Press.
 

