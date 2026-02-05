National Football League
National Football League
Dallas Cowboys Will Play in 1st Game in Rio de Janeiro, NFL Announces
Updated Feb. 5, 2026 9:09 p.m. ET
The Dallas Cowboys will be one of the teams playing the first game in Rio de Janeiro, the league said Thursday.
The Cowboys were announced Thursday as one of the teams playing in Rio.
"We are proud to welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Brazil for the first ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro," said Luis Martinez, NFL Brazil general manager. "Introducing one of the league’s most iconic teams to the Maracanã Stadium marks a powerful milestone in the continued growth of the sport worldwide.'
The dates of the games in Rio and the Cowboys' opponent were not announced.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
share
recommended
-
Super Bowl LX: How Sam Darnold's Golden Retriever Energy United Seahawks Around Him
Best Super Bowl 2026 Prop Bets, Predictions by Chris “The Bear" Fallica
2026 NFL Coaching/GM Tracker: Highly-Touted Eagles Coach Leaves; PIT, ARI Find OCs
-
Glazer: Maxx Crosby Likely Done with Raiders, Would Take Parsons-Like Deal to Land Him
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
Tom Brady Shares Josh McDaniels Story That Might Give Patriots Edge in Super Bowl LX
-
Ranking the 9 Greatest Defenses in Super Bowl History
The 10 Most Shocking Trades in Sports History, From A-Rod to Luka Doncic
3 Keys to Victory for the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
Super Bowl LX: How Sam Darnold's Golden Retriever Energy United Seahawks Around Him
Best Super Bowl 2026 Prop Bets, Predictions by Chris “The Bear" Fallica
2026 NFL Coaching/GM Tracker: Highly-Touted Eagles Coach Leaves; PIT, ARI Find OCs
-
Glazer: Maxx Crosby Likely Done with Raiders, Would Take Parsons-Like Deal to Land Him
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
Tom Brady Shares Josh McDaniels Story That Might Give Patriots Edge in Super Bowl LX
-
Ranking the 9 Greatest Defenses in Super Bowl History
The 10 Most Shocking Trades in Sports History, From A-Rod to Luka Doncic
3 Keys to Victory for the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX
Item 1 of 3