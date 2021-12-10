National Football League Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott hoping to break out of November slump 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Matt Mosley

Special to FOX Sports

It's an uncomfortable thing to acknowledge around Dallas, but it's also the truth: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott doesn't look like himself these days.

Since returning from a calf injury suffered late in a Week 6 victory over the Patriots, Prescott has been off-target and careless with the football. His MVP campaign has gone up in flames, but his biggest ally in the organization still has his back.

Marcellus Wiley reacts to Jerry Jones' comments about the Cowboys' receivers and the owner's lack of criticism of quarterback Dak Prescott.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows that if he's going to throw a player under the bus, it should never be the starting quarterback. That's how he came to explain Tuesday that Prescott's errant throws are the result not of lingering pain but of meandering wide receivers.

"The thing that you’re seeing is sometimes the pass looks errant because the receiver, for instance, cut the route off 2 yards shorter," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "He should be out 2 more yards before he makes his cuts. It can make all the difference in the world as far as his ability to separate. It has a relativeness to the other receivers.

"And, so, if you’re not really crisp on the way the play was designed, relative to how many yards you go, the cut, then your passing game can look really off. That’s one of the answers: better routes."

I'm sure Cowboys receivers were thrilled to hear Jones' detailed explanation. While there's probably a kernel of truth to it, poor routes are not the only thing undermining Prescott. He also is dealing with the absence of a consistent running game.

Zeke Elliott has been slowed by a knee injury, and now backup Tony Pollard has landed on the injury report with a foot problem. There also has been a revolving door at three of the spots on the offensive line in recent weeks due to injuries, poor play and COVID protocols.

Bucky Brooks explains why the Cowboys are "in absolutely no danger of losing the NFC East."

Even the Cowboys' rising coaching star, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, has drawn criticism for his playcalling. His candidacy for a head-coaching job in the NFL has cooled, though it could reignite if the offense suddenly sparks with four of Dallas' final five games against NFC East teams.

Jones basically scoffed at the suggestion that Prescott isn't right physically, but a former Cowboys scout has been telling me for weeks that the quarterback doesn't appear to be at full strength. Prescott is not getting his feet set properly and seems to be abandoning the pocket even when it hasn't broken down.

The Cowboys' QB has remained defiant after losses, but the interception he threw in the fourth quarter against the Saints was concerning. He took a shot to the face on the play, but hanging a ball across the middle with a 20-10 lead was an unnecessary risk.

Prescott completed 73% of his passes and had 16 touchdowns and four interceptions (115 passer rating) in the first six games this season. Since missing one game due to injury, he has completed 65% of his passes and thrown seven TDs and four INTs, with an 87.4 rating.

Asked about Prescott's numbers this week, Moore didn't take the bait.

"He's done a nice job. He continues to play good football," Moore said. "Obviously, hey, November wasn't anyone's best football in the world. I got to do a better job with these weeks. I feel like we're right where we want to be as far as having a great opportunity ahead of ourselves."

Moore, who can be very creative with his schemes, seems to have lost his rhythm as a playcaller. For example, the Cowboys had a 58-yard TD from Pollard on a perimeter run against the Saints, but for some reason, Moore didn't come back to it. He's fortunate that the Dallas defense intercepted New Orleans QB Taysom Hill four times.

With the Cowboys having more rest after back-to-back Thursday games, Colin Cowherd is confident that Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard will bounce back against the Washington Football Team.

As for the Cowboys' receiving corps, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup haven't had a lot of time together this season, but now that all three are healthy, Moore has to play to their strengths. Cooper is an elite route runner, so it's hard to believe Jones' comments were about him. Gallup has tremendous body control, as he showed on a touchdown catch in the back of the end zone in New Orleans.

The good news for Dallas is that Prescott faces the Washington Football Team (6-6) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). He is 7-1 against the WFT and has thrown 13 TDs and just one pick in those games for a 111.2 passer rating.

Washington swept the Cowboys last season, but Prescott missed both games due to injury. With only one game left against a winning team (Arizona), the Cowboys could finish 12-5 and perhaps grab the second playoff seed in the NFC. A victory Sunday would make it virtually impossible for Dallas to lose the division.

Washington, however, has won three straight games since a Week 9 bye to make things interesting. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has thrown five TDs and only one INT while completing 77% of his passes during the winning streak. He is a 28-year-old journeyman who nearly led Washington to a playoff win over Tom Brady and the Bucs in January.

On Sunday, Heinicke will face one of the most opportunistic defenses in the NFL, one that will likely welcome back defensive end Randy Gregory and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore from injuries.

The squad Sunday figures to be the most complete team the Cowboys will have fielded since Week 1, which makes this game a great chance to gauge where they are.

Going into the matchup, we think of Prescott as having a large advantage over Heinicke, but the Cowboys' QB needs to regain his form.

Emmanuel Acho weighs in on Jerry Jones' recent comments blaming the Cowboys' receivers for the team's inconsistent offense.

It was suggested by FOX Sports' Emmanuel Acho that people like Jones need to stop "babying" Prescott for his uneven play. Others cited stats that show the Cowboys' receivers are not getting much separation, which requires the QB to throw into tight windows.

No matter what, no matter how, it's time for Prescott to reestablish himself as one of the league's elite quarterbacks. To help, maybe Jones will inspire the receivers to stop cutting off those routes.

We know that the Cowboys' owner has Dak's back. Jones has always strived to make his organization "quarterback-friendly."

That's how his comments came across. Even dating to the days of Troy Aikman, Jones knew where not to direct his criticism.

He's much more comfortable criticizing lower-salaried positions, like head coach.

Matt Mosley has covered the Cowboys for The Dallas Morning News, ESPN, FOX Sports and Texas Monthly Magazine. He also co-hosted afternoon-drive radio in Dallas for 10 years and is now heard on ESPN Central Texas, home of his alma mater, Baylor. He makes regular appearances on "The Herd" on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.