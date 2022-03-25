Have Dallas Cowboys had a failure of an offseason so far?

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

1 hour ago

Outside of trading Amari Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys haven't done much this offseason. 

Their major moves include re-signing wide receiver Michael Gallup and safety Jayron Kearse, and franchise-tagging tight end Dalton Schultz. However, they lost defensive end Randy Gregory in free agency.

And for Colin Cowherd, this offseason couldn't be going worse for Jerry Jones & Co. 

"It's been a really bad offseason for the Cowboys," he said on "The Herd" on Thursday. "You don't have to win free agency, but a lot of really good teams are getting better."

Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer amid underwhelming offseason

The NFL offseason has featured blockbuster trades and bold moves, but the Dallas Cowboys have been left behind. Their big move this week was hiring Brian Schottenheimer as an assistant. Colin Cowherd breaks down why this offseason has been less than ideal for Dallas.

Cowherd laid out three different groups of NFL teams based on their offseason moves. In the first group, labeled "Teams Building For Future," he included Seattle, Houston and Atlanta — three organizations that traded franchise quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Matt Ryan, respectively.

"They're moving off players. They're getting a lot of picks. … They're not winning the Super Bowl, and they know it."

In the second group — "Teams That Want To Win Now" — Cowherd included Buffalo, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Denver, Las Vegas and the L.A. Chargers.

"Cincinnati — massive upgrade to the offensive line. Buffalo — goes and gets Von Miller. Cleveland — really good roster gets a star quarterback. Denver — great roster, Randy Gregory and Russell Wilson. Chargers — Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson. Raiders have knocked it out of the park."

Then, Cowherd got to "Teams Slowly Falling Behind," the group that included Dallas along with the Green Bay Packers

But he was sure to point out one huge difference between the two teams.

"The third group is, ‘Holy crap, this isn’t going as we planned' — Green Bay and Dallas. The difference is Green Bay has got a lot of picks and Aaron Rodgers."

Although the Packers lost superstar wideout Davante Adams, in exchange for him, they received the 22nd and 53rd picks in this year's draft. 

In contrast, the Cowboys received one fifth-round pick in this year's draft for Cooper.

"You've gotta have a plan," Cowherd said. "If you wanna tank, tank. But it's a plan. … Kansas City just got five picks for their star receiver. Dallas got one fifth-round pick for Amari Cooper. I understand that timing is crucial in life, but the Cowboys sold their Apple stock and a week after, they came out with the iPhone. They missed. If they traded Amari Cooper today, they'd get a lot better picks.

"Dallas is worse today at weapons; those matter. O-line — that matters — and pass-rush — sort of important. This has been a bad, bad offseason for the Cowboys."

