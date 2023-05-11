Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses
Updated May. 11, 2023 9:33 p.m. ET
David Helman
Dallas Cowboys Insider

The NFL's 2023-24 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Cowboys will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

All game times are in ET.

Week 1 (Sep. 10) — at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m.: W

Week 2 (Sep. 17) — vs. New York Jets, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 3 (Sep. 25) — at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 4 (Oct. 1) — vs. New England, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 5 (Oct. 8) — at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.: L

Week 6 (Oct. 16) — at L.A. Chargers (MNF): W

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 (Oct. 29)  — L.A. Rams, 1:00 p.m.: W

Week 9 (Nov. 5) — at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 10 (Nov. 12) — vs. New York Giants, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 11 (Nov. 19) — at Carolina, 1:00 p.m.: W

Week 12 vs. (Nov. 23) — vs. Washington, 4:30 p.m.: W

Week 13 (Nov. 30) —vs. Seattle, 8:15 p.m.:W

Week 14 (Dec. 10) —vs. Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.: L

Week 15 (Dec. 17) —at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 16 (Dec. 24) —at Miami, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 17 (Dec. 30) —vs. Detroit, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 18 (TBD) — at Washington, TBD: W

Final record: 11-6

I can’t remember ever seeing a late-season stretch that looks as brutal for the Cowboys as this one does. Running from Thanksgiving until the end of the season, Dallas is slated to play four 2022 playoff teams, a Lions squad that barely missed the postseason and two division rivalry games. Obviously, we can’t predict with certainty how any of these teams will look in 2023, but playing five Pro Bowl quarterbacks in the last seven weeks of the season won't be easy.

David Helman covers the Dallas Cowboys for FOX Sports. He previously spent nine seasons covering the Cowboys for the team’s official website. In 2018, he won a regional Emmy for his role in producing "Dak Prescott: A Family Reunion" about the quarterback’s time at Mississippi State. Follow him on Twitter at @davidhelman_.

