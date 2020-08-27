National Football League Cowherd's Top 10 NFL Fanbases 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NFLonFOX Twitter released the Ultimate NFL Fan Bracket on Tuesday, and voting is now live.

Here's a breakdown of how it works.

Given the fact that Colin Cowherd is already in the football spirit, he counted down his Top 10 fan bases in the NFL this week.

Let's see who Cowherd thinks deserves the fan crown, whether they get the votes or not.

10. The New England Patriots

In the 2018 NFL season, the Patriots reached their 11th Super Bowl, breaking their own record for most Super Bowl appearances by any NFL franchise.

According to Colin, winning makes being a devoted fan a no-brainer:

"The most followed NFL team on Twitter and Instagram. Now, here's why they are only 10 – it's really easy to be a fan of a 20-year dynasty."

9. New Orleans Saints

Cowherd's justification was simple: Saints fans change the game.

"I think they are the most game-altering fans. It's the loudest environment in the NFL according to players I've talked to so they are No. 9."

Who Dat Nation’s social media following is four times as large as the city’s 1.3 million population.

8. Baltimore Ravens

"It's a tiny town and the merchandise sales through the years have been unbelievable."

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ranked 3rd on the NFL Players’ Association’s list of top-selling jerseys from last season.

7. Philadelphia Eagles

"In a crowded sports market, the Eagles are easily the No. 1 talking point and the No. 1 draw."

Eagles QB Carson Wentz and TE Zach Ertz ranked in the top-50 in the league in jersey sales last season.

6. Buffalo Bills

"They have had to endure bad football and awful weather ... and they still show up in masks and they are incredibly outspoken."​​​​​​​

The Bills' stadium is located 45 minutes away from the city, and they still have the largest season-ticket waiting list in the league of 200,000 fans.

5. Seattle Seahawks

"Seattle had over 100% capacity last year, meaning they not only sold out every game, it's standing room only."​​​​​​​

The franchise retired the No. 12 to honor their "12th Man" fan base in 1984, and the city flies a No. 12 flag atop the Space Needle for every home game.

4. Denver Broncos

"In a crowded sports market, I think they have been loyal for 40 years, and they've had some bad teams."​​​​​​​

Every year in the last decade, Denver has ranked top five in attendance in the league.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

"Patrick Mahomes is No. 1 in merchandise​​​​​​​ sales. He took the No. 1 spot away from Brady."​​​​​​​

Kansas City is the 6th smallest market, but boasts the 2nd highest average attendance over the last decade.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

"Third most Twitter followers, fourth most instagram followers and the most road fans. They travel better than any NFL team."

The Steelers consistently sell out Heinz Field with an average attendance of over 62,000, and have nearly 10 million followers across their social media platforms.

1. Green Bay Packers

"It (football) means more to their city. The Packers had the No. 2 total attendance last year in the NFL, and third highest home attendance."​​​​​​​

The season-ticket waiting list has 137,000 names on it, and 99% of current season ticket holders renew every year.

Head over to NFLonFOX on Twitter to cast your vote now!

