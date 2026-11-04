Cowboys vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys will visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a Week 9 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Colts vs. Cowboys at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Cowboys @ Colts Odds

Moneyline

Cowboys: -238

Colts: +195

Spread

Cowboys -5.5: -108

Colts +5.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 51.5: -102

Under 51.5: -118

Cowboys @ Colts Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The Cowboys rank last in total defense (385.4 yards allowed per game), rushing defense (152.8) and third-down defense (51.4%), giving Jonathan Taylor and the Colts a favorable matchup.

The Colts have the NFL’s lowest pressure rate (26.5%). Dak Prescott has a 108.6 passer rating and 13 of his 14 passing touchdowns when facing no pressure this season.

CeeDee Lamb ranks third in the NFL in receptions (60) and receiving yards (709), while Dallas and Green Bay are the only teams with two players with 500+ receiving yards.

Dallas has already lost twice while scoring 30+ points this season, including last week’s 33-30 overtime loss to Arizona.

The Pick: Over 51.5

How to Watch Colts vs. Cowboys