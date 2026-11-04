National Football League
National Football League
Cowboys vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 9
Published Nov. 8, 2026 1:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Dallas Cowboys will visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a Week 9 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Colts vs. Cowboys at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.
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Moneyline
- Cowboys: -238
- Colts: +195
Spread
- Cowboys -5.5: -108
- Colts +5.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 51.5: -102
- Under 51.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- The Cowboys rank last in total defense (385.4 yards allowed per game), rushing defense (152.8) and third-down defense (51.4%), giving Jonathan Taylor and the Colts a favorable matchup.
- The Colts have the NFL’s lowest pressure rate (26.5%). Dak Prescott has a 108.6 passer rating and 13 of his 14 passing touchdowns when facing no pressure this season.
- CeeDee Lamb ranks third in the NFL in receptions (60) and receiving yards (709), while Dallas and Green Bay are the only teams with two players with 500+ receiving yards.
- Dallas has already lost twice while scoring 30+ points this season, including last week’s 33-30 overtime loss to Arizona.
How to Watch Colts vs. Cowboys
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
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