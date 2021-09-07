Cowboys vs. Bucs odds: How to bet, picks and more

National Football League
There are three constants in life: Death, taxes, and Tom Brady winning Super Bowls. 

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the season determined to repeat as champions. The Buccaneers kick off the 2021 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night in Raymond James Stadium. 

America's Team gets Dak Prescott back at quarterback, but will it be enough to hold off TB12 & Co.?

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines and total over/under for Dallas versus Tampa Bay, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

DALLAS COWBOYS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, NBC)

Point spread: Tampa Bay -8 (The Bucs favored to win by more than 8 points; otherwise Cowboys cover)
Moneyline: Tampa Bay -400 to win outright (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Dallas +320 to win outright (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total over/ under: 52 combined points scored by both teams

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "Absolutely nobody is going to bet Dallas here. Dak Prescott hasn’t thrown a pass in a game since October. Coach Mike McCarthy opens the season with the second-highest odds to get fired (Vic Fangio is first). The Bucs just became the first Super Bowl champs in the modern era to return all 22 starters on offense and defense. The last time we saw Tampa, it was mauling Patrick Mahomes.

"Can the Dallas offensive line protect Prescott? Can the rebuilt Cowboys defense — four new starters and a new coordinator in Dan Quinn — stop Tom Brady?"

"When it all seems so certain, look the other way. Dallas won’t stop throwing — the Bucs had the No. 1-rated run defense in the league — and even if they’re getting blown out by 14 with two minutes left, the backdoor will remain open. If you get the hook, take it."

PICK: Cowboys (+8) to lose by fewer than 8 points (or win outright)

