Cowboys VP Stephen Jones confident he can re-sign young stars

The Dallas Cowboys have a bevy of stars on their roster.

They're loaded from a talent perspective, with electric playmakers on both sides of the ball. But a large chunk of their firepower is young, and will command hefty totals in their next contracts.

That list of names includes linebacker Micah Parsons, corner Trevon Diggs and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. But according to Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones, paying his stars what they deserve is of little concern.

"I feel like as we move forward it will all be about timing, but we feel like we can work within the parameters of the cap and make those type of things happen," Jones said Wednesday in a news conference.

"We want to work on all of the above, but we'll just have to see how this thing plays out," Jones said. "You can't dictate when things happen and the timing. It takes two sides. For them to want to sign up, they've got to be happy where it is. And vice versa. But I wouldn't say just because we don't get it done by the start of the season doesn't mean we're not going to ultimately sign them."

For the time being, things appear mutual on the players' side.

"Hopefully something gets figured out," Diggs told media members. "I love Dallas. I love being here, so, you know, we'll see.

Lamb is fond of his current home as well.

"Dallas is somewhere I always wanted to be. I don't see myself really wearing any other jersey. Don't want to get too much into detail on that, but I'm definitely excited for the future."

Exactly how the team will handle the lump sums is yet to be decided. Dallas has several options, including restructuring existing deals to free up cap space, and the franchise tag. It has utilized the tag in each of the past six seasons, most recently on running back Tony Pollard.

"It's not daunting," Jones said regarding the cornerback and wide receiver market. "I think it's doable. It's just part of managing your football team, a part of managing the salary cap. But I certainly think it's doable."

"We're already at a big number with Dak," he added "So, when the really daunting part comes is when you move them from a rookie contract to making the type of money quarterbacks make now."

Parsons could be the first man in line for a new contract. He becomes eligible for an extension after the upcoming season. He finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season.

