Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb on Bumpy Season: 'I Need to Catch the F------ Ball'

CeeDee Lamb is among the premier wide receivers in the NFL, but he's also tied for second in the sport with seven dropped passes. The Dallas Cowboys star, who said that he feels like he's "the only one guarding" himself, bluntly recapped his situation.

"I want to be solution-oriented and not really dwell on the problem. Granted, we know the problem: I need to catch the f------ ball," Lamb said on Tuesday, according to the Cowboys' team website. "When I do catch it, just be ready."

Lamb, a one-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, has totaled 44 receptions for 632 yards (14.4 yards per reception) and two touchdowns in eight games this season; he missed three games earlier this year due to an ankle injury.

"It's really just a lack of focus on my end, honestly," Lamb said about the drops. "Just thinking of doing two before one. And there's been plenty of that going on. And by that, I mean, I'm thinking about my next move before catching the ball, and things of that nature.

"There's not really much on anybody else but myself, and I've never been a type to really point the finger. It's all on me, and I gotta answer that."

Lamb has logged 1,100-plus receiving yards in each of the last four complete seasons and 100-plus receptions in each of the last three complete seasons.

The sixth-year Lamb is part of a Dallas offense that's first in the NFL in passing yards (266.8 per game). Fellow receiver and offseason trade acquisition George Pickens is in the midst of the most productive season of his career, leading Dallas in receptions (67), receiving yards (1,054) and receiving touchdowns (eight). Pickens' reception and touchdown totals are each career highs, with him on pace to also set a career high in yards.

Lamb and the Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day.

