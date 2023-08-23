National Football League
Cowboys' Sam Williams arrested on controlled substance, weapon charges
Updated Aug. 23, 2023 2:38 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, police said Wednesday.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said Williams was arrested Sunday. The department wouldn't provide further details, saying a public information request had to be filed.

Williams practiced with the Cowboys on Tuesday, the first of three training camp workouts at the team's headquarters in Frisco following four weeks in California.

The Cowboys declined to comment beyond saying they were aware of the arrest. Williams also could face discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

It's the second arrest for Williams this year. In January, the second-year player turned himself in to police in Plano, another Dallas suburb, on a reckless driving charge stemming from an accident a few days before Christmas last year.

Williams was cited for driving as fast as 98 mph in a 55 mph zone and weaving between vehicles in a Corvette before colliding with a vehicle driven by a 71-year-old woman.

Dallas drafted Williams in the second round last year out of Mississippi, where Williams had off-field issues. He was suspended at Ole Miss in July 2020 after being charged with sexual battery. Williams was reinstated two months later after the charge was dropped.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

