Cowboys reportedly interview former Jets head coach Rex Ryan for DC job Updated Feb. 7, 2024 1:29 p.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys have added another former head coach to their defensive coordinator search.

Rex Ryan has interviewed for the Cowboys defensive coordinator vacancy, CBS Sports reported Wednesday.

The 61-year-old has been away from coaching since the final weeks of the 2016 season, serving as a television analyst for the last seven seasons, although he interviewed to be the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator last year. Ryan became a well-known figure in the football world for his six-year tenure as the head coach of the New York Jets from 2009-14.

Ryan led the Jets to one of their best stretches of football in team history, taking them to the AFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons to start his tenure in New York. The defense was viewed as the biggest reason why Ryan had immediate success in New York, with the unit allowing the fewest yards and points in his first season at the helm. They were among the best in both categories again in 2010, ranking third in yards allowed and sixth in scoring defense.

After those first two seasons, Ryan's Jets eventually petered out with two losing seasons in his final three years. He remained a head coach after his stint with the Jets, heading to Buffalo to coach the Bills. After an 8-8 season in 2015, Ryan was fired by the Bills with one game remaining in the 2016 season as the team was 7-8.

Prior to becoming the head coach of the Jets, Ryan enjoyed a 10-year stint in Baltimore, where he helped the Ravens hold one of the best defenses in the league for a decade. He was the defensive line coach for the Ravens team that won the Super Bowl in 2000, which is regarded as one of the best defenses in league history. He was the Ravens' defensive coordinator from 2005-08, helping Baltimore hold the second-best defense in the league in his final season with the team.

Dallas' search for a defensive coordinator has seemed to follow a theme. In addition to interviewing Ryan, the Cowboys were reportedly scheduled to meet with former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, and recently talked to former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, showing a preference towards candidates with head coaching experience.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who has an offensive background, has typically hired former head coaches to be his defensive coordinator. Quinn was a former head coach when the Cowboys hired him in 2021, replacing former head coach Mike Nolan, whom McCarthy hired a season prior. During his time with the Packers, McCarthy hired Mike Pettine and Dom Capers to be his defensive coordinators.

Whoever the Cowboys hire to be their next defensive coordinator will take over one of the best units in the league. The Cowboys allowed the fifth-fewest yards and points in 2023, helping Quinn get the Commanders' head coaching job. Dallas is also expected to return many standouts on its defense in 2024 as well, such as Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland and DeMarcus Lawrence.

