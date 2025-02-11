National Football League Cowboys QB Dak Prescott after Eagles' Super Bowl win: 'It's our turn' Published Feb. 11, 2025 10:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is choosing optimism ahead of his 10th season in Dallas.

On Tuesday, Prescott attended an event for the 2025 Children's Cancer Fund gala, for which he is the honorary chairman, and was asked a few questions about the changes ahead for the Cowboys.

The 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year didn't just address his team's future under newly hired coach Brian Schottenheimer, though. He also offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' ability to compete with the Philadelphia Eagles, their NFC East rival and recently minted Super Bowl LIX champions. He even weighed in on the Saints hiring Kellen Moore as their new head coach.

Here's what he had to say.

Prescott on the Cowboys being "very close" competitively to the Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles may be fresh off a Super Bowl championship, while Dallas is coming off a 7-10 season, but Prescott believes the Cowboys have been able to get the best of them more often than not.

"I feel like we compete with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we've played them. I don't want to say check the record when the other guy's holding a trophy right now. So, credit to them. They've earned it, and they deserved it, by all means."

Philadelphia soundly defeated Dallas in their two matchups in 2024: 34-6 in Week 10 and 41-7 in Week 17. However, backup Cooper Rush started both times as Prescott missed the final nine weeks of the season with a torn hamstring.

The Cowboys are 9-4 against the Eagles all-time when Prescott has been under center, with the quarterback accounting for 3,402 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns.

Dallas went 1-1 against a different divisional rival this season, the Washington Commanders, who made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game before losing to Philadelphia.

"Especially even watching the NFC Championship and those teams, teams that we battle against each and every year … As I said, feel confident that we've gotten the better part each and every time.

"But just seeing such a dominating fashion, credit to them," Prescott said about the Eagles' 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. "It's our turn, and it's on us."

The Cowboys haven't won the Super Bowl since the 1995 season and have the longest NFC Championship Game drought in NFL history.

Prescott on working with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer

Brian Schottenheimer, the son of former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, will serve as the third Cowboys head coach since Prescott was drafted in 2016.

But despite the veteran QB's public support for former coach Mike McCarthy, he's embracing the changing of the guard. It probably helps that Prescott has worked with Schottenheimer over the last few years as the latter was the team's coaching analyst (2022) and offensive coordinator (2023-2024).

"Understanding the type of coach he is, the type of man he is, the way that he approaches the game, I think the best way to exemplify that is the son of a legendary football coach." Prescott said. "He's not going to take anything about this game lightly. He enjoys the work in it, kind of old fashioned."

Prescott played some of his best football with Schottenheimer as his OC, when healthy. In 25 games in Schottenheimer's offense, he completed 67.9% of his throws for 6,494 yards and 47 touchdowns, with a 99.4 passer rating average. Prescott made just eight starts in 2024, but he led the NFL in completions (410) and passing touchdowns (36) in 2023 when he played in all 17 games.

"I'm looking forward to the grind and some things that we're going to do and he's going to add, excited for him, I know he's ready for it, he's been in the system a long time," Prescott added.

Prescott on Kellen Moore being named the new head coach of the Saints

Following the Eagles' Super Bowl victory, the Saints announced they were hiring Moore, who spent this past season as Philadelphia's offensive coordinator.

Before that, though, Moore had served four seasons as the offensive coordinator in Dallas (2019-22).

Prescott had nothing but well wishes for the 36-year-old, who played with Dallas from 2015-2017, and began his coaching career with the team as a quarterbacks coach in 2018.

"Super happy for him. … Super proud of him. Winning the Super Bowl. Getting that team there. Being … the No. 1 offense in the league, dominant, [Saquon Barkley] setting the rushing record, showing how he's evolved and what he can do."

"And I think he's just going to take another step in that when he gets to New Orleans. Super excited for him and his opportunity," Prescott said.

