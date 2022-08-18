Dallas Cowboys Cowboys' Micah Parsons reminds Chargers why he's so hard to stop 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By David Helman

FOX Sports Dallas Cowboys Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Chargers have got to be sick of Micah Parsons.

It's an odd statement on the surface. The Cowboys and Chargers aren't even in the same conference, let alone division rivals. Wednesday's joint practice was only the second time Parsons has lined up against this team in his career.

Then you remember that his first time against the Chargers came in Week 2 last season, when he announced himself to the NFL with a dominant performance in the Cowboys' 20-17 win. And watching him wreck shop here at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex, it looked like more of the same.

"What we did, I felt we dominated as a defense," Parsons said after practice. "That's just setting the tempo — the tempo and standard for what's to come this year."

Parsons rushed the passer out of necessity in that game against L.A. last season, as it was just days after DeMarcus Lawrence went to injured reserve with a broken foot. It took the Cowboys approximately three hours to discover that they had a season-changing talent. Parsons finished the game with four quarterback hits and a sack that helped swing the outcome.

Almost one year later, terrorizing QBs is just one of half a dozen tools in his belt.

Across an hour of team drills on Wednesday, starters against starters, Parsons managed to sack Justin Herbert — once as an edge rusher, once as a blitzer — hawk down ball carriers and drop in coverage. Right around the time he went stride-for-stride down the seam with Mike Williams, a $60 million NFL receiver, is when you're reminded that Parsons can do a little bit of everything.

"Talking to J-Herb, what he said was it just creates such a ‘who knows,' you know what I'm saying? That's the piece that makes this boat go," Parsons said.

Parsons acknowledged that it can be frustrating at times to wear so many hats, because it never allows him to settle into one specific skillset. At the same time, he added that the best players own their role — regardless of how big it is.

"I've got to be the best person in that position for this team," he said. "Because it's not just about me. There's 10 other guys on the field that help me do what I do, and those guys push me every day."

This is nothing new, of course. Parsons has been dominant from the moment the Cowboys arrived in California three weeks ago. But watching him do it against another team just hammered home how much the Cowboys will be asking of him. And how ready he looks for the challenge.

Wednesday was the first of two joint practices between the Cowboys and Chargers in Costa Mesa. Here are some other notes from the practice fields.

In Check

Both defenses had the run of the day, for the most part. The newly star-studded Chargers defense gave Dak Prescott some trouble on the other field, as he finished 9-of-16 in team reps with a touchdown to Dalton Schultz and two interceptions. Prescott was picked off by Mike Davis on a deep attempt to Jalen Tolbert, and he had a throw intended for Ezekiel Elliott tipped and intercepted by Kyle Van Noy.

Cooper Rush had a nice day after struggling during the preseason loss to Denver. Rush threw a touchdown pass to undrafted rookie Dontario Drummond and also found speedster KaVontae Turpin deep downfield for a long completion.

Rush Men

It'd be unfair to highlight only Parsons on a day when the Cowboys' pass rush enjoyed so much success. The Chargers' offensive line had its hands full across the front, as at least five different Cowboys charted with sacks. Parsons had two, but Dante Fowler Jr. beat Rashawn Slater for a sack during team period.

Tarell Basham had another big moment, as he tipped a pass to himself for his second interception in as many practices. Sam Williams also managed to get behind the quarterback and knock the ball from his hands, while both Osa Odighizuwa and Neville Gallimore muscled their way into the backfield on multiple occasions.

Deep Cover

The Chargers did have their successes, as you'd expect. Herbert found Keenan Allen open on multiple occasions, particularly in the intermediate range of the field. Herbert also had plenty of success finding his running backs in the pass game. During 7-on-7, he found Austin Ekeler down the right sideline for a long completion against Anthony Barr, who was making his practice debut for the Cowboys.

It is interesting to note, though, that the long completions didn't seem to be there often for the Chargers. Herbert checked down to short-range options on multiple occasions. And when he did test the deep part of the field, the Cowboys' safeties were able to help over the top to prevent any big completions.

Odds & Ends

It sounds like CeeDee Lamb will be sitting out for at least a little while. Lamb cut his foot and didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, though the Cowboys insist it's a minor issue that won't require an extended absence. Even so, the injury left Prescott without his No. 1 receiver against a stingy Chargers defense.

Safety Jayron Kearse also continues to sit out, as he is still resting the back issue that has aggravated him for the last week.

Both tackle Tyron Smith and corner Trevon Diggs returned to practice after missing last week's work against Denver.

David Helman covers the Dallas Cowboys for FOX Sports, providing insight and analysis on the NFL’s most visible franchise. Prior to joining FOX, David spent nine seasons covering the Cowboys for the team’s official website, DallasCowboys.com. In 2018, he won a regional Emmy for his role in producing "Dak Prescott: A Family Reunion" about the quarterback’s time at Mississippi State.

