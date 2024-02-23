National Football League
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy will not attend NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis
National Football League

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy will not attend NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis

Published Feb. 23, 2024 7:28 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will not attend next week's NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, per ESPN

McCarthy cited workload capacity and time efficiency as the reason for him staying in Dallas, as he and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer continue to set the staff and changes to the scheme. 

"Zim and I will have a full week together here and cover a lot of ground with things we're working on," McCarthy said, per ESPN. "At the same time, we can still participate in the combine process and have direct contact through video calls and meetings, while having our coaches on the ground there as well." 

Similarly, outside of meeting with the media in Indianpolis for a few hours, McCarthy was also absent from last year's scouting combine due to changes he was making to the offensive scheme in his first year as the Cowboys' playcaller. The adjustments that McCarthy and his offensive coaches made helped Dallas lead the league in scoring in 2023. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with McCarthy and Zimmer absent from the combine, they will take part in virtual interview sessions with players, and tapes of the workouts will be available in order to keep them up-to-date on the draft prospects. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Derrick Henry next team odds: Ravens favored to land running back

Derrick Henry next team odds: Ravens favored to land running back

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes