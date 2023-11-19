National Football League Cowboys' DaRon Bland ties NFL record with 4th pick-six this season Updated Nov. 19, 2023 5:58 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Cowboys corner DaRon Bland has tied the NFL record for most pick-sixes in a season with his fourth against Carolina Sunday.

Bland made a diving interception off Bryce Young near the sideline early in the fourth quarter, got up and raced 31 yards for a touchdown, buying the 'Boys a 30-10 lead.

Bland tied a record shared by Philadelphia’s Eric Allen (1993), Kansas City’s Jim Kearney (1972) and Houston’s Ken Houston (1971).

As he told FOX Sports' Erin Andrews, he had a feeling he'd have a record performance today.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I told my teammates I was gonna go out and get one today, so actually going and get that, and ending up in the end zone, I didn't know what to do.

"I had no celebration at that point," he laughed. "Man, it was good. I just felt all my teammates bum rush me."

Bland, who's in his second season in the league, traced his early pro excellence back to his time in high school.

"It has to go back to my high school days," he said, "playing receiver and just having that mindset to go get the ball. Seeing the ball — whenever the receiver gets his break, and I see the ball in the air, just go get it. My defense is just staying together. I'm even-keeled, but our whole defense as a whole is even-keeled. Even when we get in tough situations, we're still locked in."

It shows, as Dallas was ranked second against the pass coming into the game, allowing just 166 yards per game. The squad had some worries in the secondary after losing another former receiver, Trevon Diggs, to a torn ACL, but it has to feel pretty good about the man it has now at its outside corner slot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share